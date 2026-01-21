USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava’s Heisman Trophy Odds Tell a Bigger Story

USC star quarterback Jayden Maiava put on a phenomenal performance during his first season as a starter for the Trojans and returns to Los Angeles in 2026, intending to lead the team to the College Football Playoff and beyond.

During this season, which featured the Trojans finishing with a 9-4 record that included a 30-27 overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, Maiava led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Looking to take a major step forward in 2026, Maiava, leading the Big Ten in passing for a second consecutive season and guiding the Trojans to their championship aspirations in their fifth year under coach Lincoln Riley, could make the USC quarterback one of the top contenders to win the Heisman Trophy.

Jayden Maiava's Heisman Trophy Odds

According to the latest 2026 Heisman Trophy odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook, Maiava is tied with Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed with +2000 odds to win the award. Nine players currently have better odds of winning the Heisman Trophy, several of whom come from the Big Ten.

Big Ten players ranked ahead of Maiava include Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (+1100) and three quarterbacks from the conference. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, Indiana newcomer Josh Hoover, and Oregon’s Dante Moore all have +1100 odds to win the Heisman Trophy. Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr (+800) and Texas' Arch Manning (+850) have the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

If Maiava were to win the Heisman Trophy next season, he would become the first USC player to win the award since 2022, when former quarterback Caleb Williams won. Maiava would also be the ninth USC player ever to win the Heisman Trophy.

How Maiava Can Win the Hesiman Trophy

Maiava proved with his talent that he is capable of winning the Heisman Trophy; however, there are several aspects of his game that he needs to improve on heading into the 2026 season. Interceptions are one of the struggles that Maiava must improve on entering the 2026 season. In USC’s three regular-season road losses this season to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Oregon Ducks, Maiava threw a combined five interceptions.

The interceptions that Maiava threw in those losses had a massive impact on USC falling short in the three road matchups and taking them out of contention for the CFP. Even in USC’s Alamo Bowl loss to TCU, Maiava’s two interceptions that came on promising offensive drives for the Trojans allowed the Horned Frogs to capitalize and end up winning in overtime.

If Maiava can cut down on the interceptions in the big games, then his hopes of being in contention for the Heisman Trophy and the Trojans earning a spot in the CFP will be in great shape. Maiava had one of the best QBR’s in college football last season at 89.9, a skill he hopes to take into the 2026 season.

USC Players That Will Help Maiava Thrive In 2026

The return of top players on USC’s offense, including wide receiver Tanook Hines, along with running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan, will help Maiava thrive offensively. The Trojans also bring in NC State wide receiver transfer Terrell Anderson and several talented offensive recruits from USC’s No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class.

Recruits looking to make an immediate impact include wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan “Bobbie” Feaster, along with tight end Mark Bowman. Dixon-Wyatt, Feaster, and Bowman are all rated as four-star recruits, per 247Sports.

