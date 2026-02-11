USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Set Up For Success With Elite Mater Dei Weapons

One thing about recruiting in Southern California is there will never be a shortage of big-time pass catchers.

Some recent USC greats at receivers such as Marqise Lee, Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Robert Woods, Michael Pittman Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster and most recently Makai Lemon, all come from Southern California.

USC Lands Elite Southern California Pass Catchers

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star Mark Bowman has a unique skillet. He is a wide receiver in a tight end body, and his versatility make him an offensive chess piece for Lincoln Riley. Bowman has a rare blend of size and speed but can also put his hand in the dirt and be an effective run blocker. He can be a plug-and-play starter in 2026.

It’s why when general manager Chad Bowden arrived last January, he made it a priority to keep Bowman from leaving the state. Bowden also had his eye on Bowman’s high school teammate, four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

“The thing I love about this class, a lot of SoCal guys, a lot of Trinity League guys,” said On3’s JD Pickell. “If you can be a dude in that league, I trust you to be able to step in and produce at a reasonably high level because you were already playing against college football players in the Trinity League. Mark Bowman and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt fire me up.”

USC was late to the mix for Dixon-Wyatt at this time a year ago and the No. 6 ranked receiver in the 247Sports Rankings committed to Ohio State last May. Oregon continued to pursue the four-star recruit in the fall and in previous years that would have been the end for the Trojans.

However, USC kept working behind the scenes and were successful in flipping Dixon-Wyatt on the first day of the early signing period in December.

“My rule of thumb is, if Ohio State wants you to play receiver, you’re probably pretty good,” Pickell said. “The fact that they flipped him away from Ohio State makes me think he’s going to be able to contribute early. The Mater Dei guys in general are already pretty physically developed. The thing that keeps you off the field as a freshman is not there yet physically, gotta add x, y and z measurables or pounds and speed of the game.

“Well speed of the game won’t be too much because they played in the Trinity League, speed of the game won’t be too much because they play at Mater Dei. They’re not getting to USC learning how to lift or take care of their body because that’s already engrained in them. Those two I circle.”

Part of the reason for Southern Cal flipping Dixon-Wyatt is the opportunity to play immediately as a true freshman. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Dixon-Wyatt is explosive and can lineup inside or outside and has strong hands.

Despite losing Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the draft and Jaden Richardson exhausting his eligibility, the only receiver the Trojans truly targeted in the portal was NC State transfer Terrell Anderson. And that was because of the investment and belief they have in their young receivers.

Make-or-Break Season for USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) heads on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Maiava chose to bypass the 2026 NFL Draft and return to school for his final season. It’s a particularly weak quarterback class with an abundance of other top quarterbacks deciding to stay in college.

Which means when Maiava enters the draft next spring, it will almost assuredly be a much deeper class. It won’t matter if the Trojans signal-caller takes care of business on the field because it will put him right in the mix.

Bowman and Dixon-Wyatt are two freshmen expected to have key roles next season. Their development is key for Maiava taking the next step. And we’ve seen true freshman have major success for teams in the College Football Playoffs in recent years.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Tight end Brock Bowers was Georgia’s leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns during their national championship season in 2021. Jeremiah Smith led Ohio State in receiving yards and touchdowns during their national championship season in 2024.

Of course, those two guys are unicorns. And asking Bowman and Dixon-Wyatt to be that is unfair. However, USC does view the two local products as no ordinary freshmen. And what isn’t unfair is the expectation that they can contribute to winning football at a high level.

Malachi Toney was an instant star for a Miami team that shocked college football and made it to the national championship game this season. Oregon’s Dakorien Moore flashed from day one and was the Ducks leading receiver until his injury in early November.

Clemson receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. and Texas receiver Ryan Wingo were impact players for their respective teams during playoff runs in 2024.

