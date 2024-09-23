Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's Clutch Plays vs. Arizona Cardinals
The Detroit Lions moved to 2-1 on the season with a 20-13 win on the road over the Arizona Cardinals. The Lions, who dominated the game on the ground, also found consistent success through the air largely due to the concerted effort to get star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown involved early.
The former USC Trojans wide receiver St. Brown was a major factor on three game-changing plays including two catches that resulted in touchdowns as well as a 17-yard connection for a first-down conversion that iced the game.
The Lions have now won nine consecutive games following a loss. St. Brown finished the contest with seven receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. The hook and ladder touchdown to running back Jahmyr Gibbs was also facilitated by a St. Brown catch and pitch.
On his solo touchdown reception, St. Brown pulled out the same celebration as Colorado’s do-it-all playmaker Travis Hunter did last night against the Baylor Bears. The celebration made waves through social media and may even begin a new tradition for football players going forward.
St. Brown's statistical total moves to 21 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown through three games.
