All Trojans

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's Clutch Plays vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Detroit Lions moved to 2-1 on the season after a 20-13 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in a touchdown and contributed another on the way to the much-needed victory.

Kyron Samuels

Sep 22, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions moved to 2-1 on the season with a 20-13 win on the road over the Arizona Cardinals. The Lions, who dominated the game on the ground, also found consistent success through the air largely due to the concerted effort to get star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown involved early.

The former USC Trojans wide receiver St. Brown was a major factor on three game-changing plays including two catches that resulted in touchdowns as well as a 17-yard connection for a first-down conversion that iced the game.

The Lions have now won nine consecutive games following a loss. St. Brown finished the contest with seven receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. The hook and ladder touchdown to running back Jahmyr Gibbs was also facilitated by a St. Brown catch and pitch. 

On his solo touchdown reception, St. Brown pulled out the same celebration as Colorado’s do-it-all playmaker Travis Hunter did last night against the Baylor Bears. The celebration made waves through social media and may even begin a new tradition for football players going forward.

St. Brown's statistical total moves to 21 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown through three games. 

MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Takes Blame for Loss to Michigan Wolverines

MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines: Makai Lemon Hospitalized After Injury

MORE: USC Trojans Dominated By Michigan Wolverines In The Trenches, Lose First Big Ten Game

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley 'Disappointed' After Falling to Michigan Wolverines


MORE: USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines Suspicious Officiating Called Into Question

Published
Kyron Samuels

KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

Home/Football