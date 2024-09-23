Drake London, JuJu Smith-Schuster Score Touchdowns In Sunday Night Football Showdown
The 1-1 Atlanta Falcons hosted the 2-0, defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The primetime match-up delivered as the game went down to the wire resulting in a 22-17 Kansas City Chiefs victory.
A pair of former USC Trojans stole the show at wide receiver. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster both rose to the occasion on the main stage.
London was superb for the Falcons hauling in six receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. London, who caught the game-winning touchdown against the Eagles last week, has put together two back-to-back impressive games.
Smith-Schuster, although limited in production, made one of the biggest plays of the game for the Chiefs with a 13-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to give the Chiefs a 22-14 lead in the second half. Smith-Schuster finished the game with two receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown.
London is off to a hot start this season. In Atlanta's win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, London also had the game-winning catch. However, after the great play, London celebrated with a gun-like finger point aimed toward the sky. The NFL issued a $14,069 fine to London for unsportsmanlike conduct/violent gesture.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris spoke to London's character.
"Drake is a great kid, and his intent was not as a use of a weapon," Morris said Tuesday. "He probably was shooting T-shirts into the stands, to be honest with you, because he's just that kind of a guy, but he was excited. He got excited.
"He's one of those guys that plays with great energy. He immediately apologized on site before I could even get a chance to correct him."
London then apologized again publicly to reporters.
"There’s a lot of stuff going around in the world with gun violence that I don’t think I should have displayed there," London said. "So, I’m not too happy with it, and you probably won’t see that again from me."
Both London and Smith-Schuster are players to monitor throughout this season as they both have been key pieces of their offense. The former Trojans are primed to have a lasting impact on two solid NFL teams.
