Why USC Still Has Strong Shot At A Winning Season Despite Brutal Schedule
A return to the AP Top 25, their first ranked home win since 2022, and the most rushing yards Michigan has allowed all season — just a few takeaways from the No. 20 USC Trojans’ statement 31-13 victory over the Michigan Wolverines.
Notably after the Trojans road loss to Illinois in week 5, the matchup with Michigan on their home turf had a lot at stake if USC wanted to fight their way back into Top 25 conversations.
For college fooball analyst J.D. Pickell, The Trojans win was elite for USC's season and status as a team, but does not count out the difficult road ahead.
Analyst Calls Trojans Victory A "Billboard Win"
The Trojans, who were favored to beat the Wolverines, executed one of their most dominant performances this season – with a season-low three penalties for 31 yards or 224 total rushing yards, USC pulled off the upset.
"That win for USC was so huge because of how it looked, how they got it" Pickell said on X. "....This win to me is a billboard win that directly shows the arrow is pointing up in Los Angeles under Lincoln Riley."
For a solid, then-No. 15 Michigan team entering a Big Ten showdown on the Trojans home turf, multiple analysts saw the Wolverines taking home the win,
The last ranked opponent USC defeated was the 2024 season opener, when the Trojans beat No. 13 LSU in thrilling 27-20 win in the Las Vegas Kickoff Classic. USC finished the rest of the year 1-3 against Top 25 opponents.
What looks different with the Trojans team is who's at the helm: Quarterback Jayden Maiava. Since Maiava has been the starter at USC, he's compiled an 8-2 record. Maiava also leads the Big Ten in passing yards with 1,852.
USC's run game was another crucial factor to the Trojans win, recording 224 rushing yards against the seventh-ranked Michigan run defense. Running back King Miller stepped up to the plate and finished the game with 158 rushing yards, averaged 8.8 yards per carry and one touchdown.
The Trojans complete performance and upset win answered a lot of questions for Trojan fans, but also sparked more questions to ask. Ahead of next week's Top 25 matchup, can the Trojans turn the winning momentum into a sixth win?
How USC Can Carry Michigan Win Momentum Through Rest of Season
The Trojans face No. 13 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana before their second bye weekend of the season.
Even with a rivalry and Top 25 matchup ahead, Pickell’s confidence in the Trojans has only grown, noting the strong position USC has put itself in following its statement win.
"What can't USC accomplish?" Pickell said. "November looks a little bit interesting...I don't think there's a game left for USC that isn't winnable."
Pickell was still transparent with the reality of USC's results, implying they could be included in many more important conversations down the road.
"Not saying they're going undefeated, not saying they're going to be a playoff team, but those conversations, after what we saw, have a lot more validity to them," Pickell said. "USC, if you thought they were a steady, upward trend kind of football team at the line of scrimmage, you were never crazy, and you got proof of that."
The Trojans have the No. 13 Fighting Irish, No. 25 Nebraska and No. 8 Oregon left for ranked opponents on their schedule. However, all three contests are on the road.
After last season's 0-4 record on the road last season, coach Lincoln Riley and USC are currently 1-1 this season, with a win over Purdue and loss to Illinois.
The hope for Trojan fans is continuing the Michigan win through next weekend, and getting the job done against a Top 25 opponent.
The Fighting Irish contain one of the most talented running backs in Jeremiyah Love, who has rushed for 530 yards and eight touchdowns. If USC's defensive line can dominate the line of scrimmage like they did Michigan, the Trojans will be in it for all four quarters.