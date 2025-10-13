All Trojans

Why USC Still Has Strong Shot At A Winning Season Despite Brutal Schedule

The USC Trojans are in good shape after a dominant 31-13 win over Michigan heading into week 8. Their first ranked home win since 2022 boosts confidence for the rest of the season, proving USC can compete in every matchup left on the schedule.

Teddy King

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
A return to the AP Top 25, their first ranked home win since 2022, and the most rushing yards Michigan has allowed all season — just a few takeaways from the No. 20 USC Trojans’ statement 31-13 victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

Notably after the Trojans road loss to Illinois in week 5, the matchup with Michigan on their home turf had a lot at stake if USC wanted to fight their way back into Top 25 conversations.

For college fooball analyst J.D. Pickell, The Trojans win was elite for USC's season and status as a team, but does not count out the difficult road ahead.

Analyst Calls Trojans Victory A "Billboard Win"

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans, who were favored to beat the Wolverines, executed one of their most dominant performances this season – with a season-low three penalties for 31 yards or 224 total rushing yards, USC pulled off the upset.

"That win for USC was so huge because of how it looked, how they got it" Pickell said on X. "....This win to me is a billboard win that directly shows the arrow is pointing up in Los Angeles under Lincoln Riley."

For a solid, then-No. 15 Michigan team entering a Big Ten showdown on the Trojans home turf, multiple analysts saw the Wolverines taking home the win,

The last ranked opponent USC defeated was the 2024 season opener, when the Trojans beat No. 13 LSU in thrilling 27-20 win in the Las Vegas Kickoff Classic. USC finished the rest of the year 1-3 against Top 25 opponents.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What looks different with the Trojans team is who's at the helm: Quarterback Jayden Maiava. Since Maiava has been the starter at USC, he's compiled an 8-2 record. Maiava also leads the Big Ten in passing yards with 1,852.

USC's run game was another crucial factor to the Trojans win, recording 224 rushing yards against the seventh-ranked Michigan run defense. Running back King Miller stepped up to the plate and finished the game with 158 rushing yards, averaged 8.8 yards per carry and one touchdown.

The Trojans complete performance and upset win answered a lot of questions for Trojan fans, but also sparked more questions to ask. Ahead of next week's Top 25 matchup, can the Trojans turn the winning momentum into a sixth win?

How USC Can Carry Michigan Win Momentum Through Rest of Season

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Trojans face No. 13 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana before their second bye weekend of the season.

Even with a rivalry and Top 25 matchup ahead, Pickell’s confidence in the Trojans has only grown, noting the strong position USC has put itself in following its statement win.

"What can't USC accomplish?" Pickell said. "November looks a little bit interesting...I don't think there's a game left for USC that isn't winnable."

Pickell was still transparent with the reality of USC's results, implying they could be included in many more important conversations down the road.

"Not saying they're going undefeated, not saying they're going to be a playoff team, but those conversations, after what we saw, have a lot more validity to them," Pickell said. "USC, if you thought they were a steady, upward trend kind of football team at the line of scrimmage, you were never crazy, and you got proof of that."

The Trojans have the No. 13 Fighting Irish, No. 25 Nebraska and No. 8 Oregon left for ranked opponents on their schedule. However, all three contests are on the road.

After last season's 0-4 record on the road last season, coach Lincoln Riley and USC are currently 1-1 this season, with a win over Purdue and loss to Illinois.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The hope for Trojan fans is continuing the Michigan win through next weekend, and getting the job done against a Top 25 opponent.

The Fighting Irish contain one of the most talented running backs in Jeremiyah Love, who has rushed for 530 yards and eight touchdowns. If USC's defensive line can dominate the line of scrimmage like they did Michigan, the Trojans will be in it for all four quarters.

Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

