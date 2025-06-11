Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson Addresses Caleb Williams’ Commitment To New Offense
Mandatory minicamps are underway across the NFL, which marks the final stage of the offseason program before training camp at the end of July.
The Chicago Bears held mandatory minicamp last week, but did return to the practice field this week to begin its final voluntary OTA practices. Only rookies are required to participate in these practices, but second-year quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver Rome Odunze were in attendance.
"He's committed to learning the offense,” said Bears coach Ben Johnson. “We're not where we need to be yet as a team. He understands that. Any chance he gets to get a few more full-speed reps, sounds like he wants them."
Chicago used its two top 10 picks in last year’s NFL Draft to select Williams (1st overall) and Odunze (9th overall). The former All-Americans with the USC Trojans and Washington Huskies, respectively, showed glimpses during their rookie seasons. However, for a franchise that has a history of being anemic on offense, it was more of the same, highlighted by a 10-game losing streak.
Former Bears coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron were fired in-season. Thomas Brown, who served as pass game coordinator, was promoted to offensive coordinator when Waldron was fired and then took over for Eberflus as the interim head coach.
Chicago hired a new coaching regime, led by Johnson and 29-year-old offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to bring the Bears into the modern age of offense. They signed 37-year-old quarterback Case Keenum in the offseason, adding a veteran presence to the room. Something the Bears were desperately missing for Williams during his rookie campaign.
A substantial amount of pressure surrounds Willams and Odunze in the Windy City and the two are taking every opportunity to improve upon a disappointing 2024 season.
“I think Ben (Johnson) and crew have great offensive minds,” Odunze said. “I feel like they can help put me in positions to succeed, and that’s all I can ask for. But at the end of the day, I’ve got to get out there and make plays and get the job done regardless.”
Johnson told his team to “be comfortable being uncomfortable” during his opening press conference. He’s been very demanding of his offense, displaying a fiery personality that the organization has embraced.
Johnson has been particularly tough on Williams, putting a lot on his plate this spring, as the 23-year-old signal-caller learns a new playbook. Johnson’s emphasized better body language from Williams and worked with him on his pre-snap procedure. The Bears changed his stance in the shotgun, he went from traditionally having his right foot up, to now having his left foot up.
“We’ve loaded him up,” Johnson said. “We’ve tried a number of different things: long play calls, multiple plays at the line, tempo. We’ve dabbled here, there and everywhere really throughout the springtime and some come a little bit more natural than others for him. But I do think we’ve seen him get better in really all facets.”
Johnson has been awe of the pure arm talent and off script playmaking ability the former USC quarterback possesses.
"There’s always a throw or two every single day,” Johnson said. “The movement stuff outside of the pocket, it’s what we thought coming into town here, the ability to create. Sometimes you get wrapped up when you’re in the multiple play call game, being in the perfect play all the time for the perfect coverage, that look of the defense. And really with him, it doesn’t matter so much what the play call is. If it’s the perfect play, then it’s great, it’s there. If it’s not, then he’s able to find a way to make it work. So I think there’s a little bit of that that’s going on right now and figuring that out.”
The Bears will wrap up its final OTA practice on Wednesday, June 11. Johnson can head into this extended off period very confident where the team stands heading into training camp.
“I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made over the past few weeks,” Johnson said. “We got a lot of work still to be come, but we’re right on track.”