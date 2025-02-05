USC Trojans Land Elite Linebacker Recruit AJ Tuitele Over Arizona, Washington
Mojave (NV) four-star linebacker AJ Tuitele announced his commitment and signing with the USC Trojans on Wednesday's National Signing Day. Tuitele chose the Trojans over offers from Arizona, Washington and UNLV.
“The coaching staff stood out to me at USC when I was on my visit,” Tuitele told On3. “Coach Lincoln Riley is cool and he was in to see me right before I visited UNLV too. I really like how the coaches are there for their players at USC. They made me comfortable and I have been talking a lot to coach Dogg (Aaron Amaama) since they offered.”
The Las Vegas native stuffed the stat sheet in his senior campaign, registered 196 total tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss, nine passes defended, five sacks and two forced fumbles.
Tuitele had originally signed with Washington State during the early national signing period in December but was granted a release from that commitment after the Cougars staff left for Wake Forest. The Trojans were originally not involved in his recruitment the first time around but when one of the top linebackers remaining in the west coast became available, they quickly entered the picture.
USC extended Tuitele an offer on Jan. 8 and then brought him in on an official visit a few weeks ago. The Trojans emerged as the favorites to land him after his trip to Los Angeles. The addition of Tuitele is massive for USC after only signing one linebacker during the early national signing period, San Clemente (CA) four-star linebacker Matai Tagoa’i. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect has a similar lean frame as Tagoa’i and because of depth issues could be looked upon very early in his career.
Leading tacklers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb exhausted their eligibility. Star linebacker Eric Gentry will return in 2025 after missing a majority of large amount of this past season. Former four-star linebackers in the 2024 cycle, Desman Stephens II and Elijah Newby are expected to be significant contributors on defense next season.
Rob Ryan, a longtime NFL coach and son of legendary defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan took over
last month as the linebackers coach. He replaces Matt Entz, who left to become the head coach at Fresno State.
Tuitele is the second signing for the Trojans on National Signing Day. Conroe (TX) three-star edge Jadyn Ramos chose USC over Kansas, Kansas State and Pitt. Similar to Tuitele, the Trojans were late to the mix on Ramos. They offered him in early January and then he took an official visit a couple of weeks later. Ramos had an incredible senior season where he registered 73 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and forced four fumbles.
USC is up to 24 commitments for the 2025 recruiting cycle, headlined by Corona Centennial (CA) five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and Edna Karr (LA) five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.
