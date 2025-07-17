USC Trojans, Arizona State In Tight Recruiting Battle For 4-Star Texas Defensive EDGE
USC Trojans have officially entered the race for 2027 4-star recruit Zane Rowe, joining the Arizona State Sun Devils as early contenders for the edge defender out of Denton Guyer High School in Texas. Rowe, a 6-foot-5, 256-pound pass rusher, is one of the most sought-after defensive players in the country and holds offers from top programs like the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs, and Oklahoma Sooners.
After personal outreach from both USC coach Lincoln Riley and Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham, the Trojans and Sun Devils have quickly become major players in Rowe’s recruitment heading into the 2027 college football recruiting cycle.
“It was a surprise when Coach Riley and Coach Dillingham called me personally,” Rowe told Rivals. “That was a big surprise to me.”
Rowe previously committed to Oklahoma early in his high school career but has since reopened his recruitment. In-state programs like Texas and Texas A&M remain heavily involved, and Georgia continues to be a presence after hosting him for multiple visits. However, since the NCAA allowed contact with 2027 recruits to begin on June 15, both USC and Arizona State have surged into the picture.
USC has turned up the heat behind Lincoln Riley’s direct involvement.
“USC has definitely been recruiting me hard these past couple of weeks,” Rowe said. “When Coach Riley hit my line, I was so excited and just caught by surprise.”
That level of direct outreach from Riley signals how seriously the Trojans are taking the matter. USC has already landed the nation’s top 2026 recruiting class and offered 2027 quarterback Peyton Houston, kicking off their next cycle with a clear focus on elite national talent. Rowe fits the mold. This athletic, physical edge could anchor the Trojans’ front seven in the Big Ten.
MORE: USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide With Most 5-Star Commits in Recruiting Class?
MORE: Ranking NIL, Recruiting Powerhouses: Texas Tech, Texas Longhorns, USC Surprising Rank
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit Luke Wafle's Status Changes In Updated Recruiting Rankings
The offer also fits within a broader strategy. USC has been aggressive in its pursuit of defensive linemen in recent cycles, including flipping former Oklahoma pledge Shaun Scott from Mater Dei and signing multiple top pass rushers from the West Coast. Rowe would represent a continuation of that trend, but with national stakes.
Rowe is currently rated the No. 94 overall player and the No. 13 edge rusher in the 2027 class, according to Rivals’ industry composite. He’s also the No. 16 player in the state of Texas, a region USC has increasingly targeted under general manager Chad Bowden.
His production on the field backs up the national attention he’s receiving. The powerful edge rusher broke out as a sophomore in 2024 with 75 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and four forced fumbles.
His ability to disrupt plays in the backfield and generate turnovers quickly elevated him into one of the most feared defensive linemen in Texas high school football. As a freshman in 2023, Rowe flashed his upside with 23 tackles and two sacks while adjusting to the varsity level. Now entering his junior season, he’s already established himself as one of the premier edge defenders in the 2027 recruiting class.
As Rowe's recruitment develops, it’s clear USC and Arizona State are both serious contenders, each bringing unique value propositions. Arizona State offers early playing time, a roster with a strong Texas presence, and a strong relationship with Dillingham. USC brings Big Ten exposure and a proven NIL structure. Plus, they do have Lincoln Riley at the helm.