USC Trojans, Arizona State Pushing For Elite 4-Star Recruit Zerek Sidney
The USC Trojans have surged out to the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports rankings. Sitting comfortably with 31 commits, the Trojans have began slowly turning their attention to some of their priority targets in the 2027 recruiting class.
Four-star wide receiver Zerek Sidney is one of the best pass catches on the West Coast and has caught the interest of USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.
Sidney spoke with 247Sports about the Trojans and said that he has been impressed by the amount of talent added in the 2026 recruiting class.
"I just love the direction the program is going," Sidney said. "You just see with this 2026 class and some of the talent they are adding, being recruited by them really is a blessing for me."
The No. 33 wide receiver and No. 243 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Sidney is a rising prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle and has seen his recruitment take off after a productive sophomore campaign. Sidney has been receiving heavy interest from Washington and Arizona State in addition to the Trojans.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports raved about Sidney's route-running ability and said he plays bigger than his 6-0, 175-pound frame.
"One of the more polished route runners in the region...has a knack for getting the ball in the end zone. He’s very smooth with deceptive speed and wins a lot of contested and jump ball battles despite not being an especially tall receiver. He’s elusive after the catch and shows some wiggle in the open field. He has some suddenness in his game and is a natural pass catcher," Biggins said.
Although there is a long way to go until Signing Day for Sidney, Arizona State has surged ahead as the early favorite for the Arizona native. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Sun Devils a 45.5 percent chance of landing the in-state recruit. USC is not too far behind with a 20.4 percent chance of signing Sidney.
MORE: Reggie Bush Gets Concerning Update On Lawsuit Against NCAA, Pac-12
MORE: LeBron James, Bronny James Proposed Los Angeles Lakers Trade Package
MORE: USC Trojans Receive 'Surprising' Ranking Before First AP Top-25 Poll
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Showing Continued Growth With Latest Move
Riley knows how to identify wide receivers that fit his complex offensive scheme. It could be a three-star wide receiver or one of the best players in the class, but Riley usually doesn't miss on his recruiting evaluations of wide receiver prospects.
The Trojans' 2026 recruiting class consists five wide receivers and one tight end. A trio of four-star wide receivers lead the way in Ethan Feaster, Trent Mosley, and Luc Weaver. Three-star wide receivers Roderick Tezeno and Ja'Myron Baker are quality pieces that would be at the top of most other recruiting classes. Five-star tight end Mark Bowman is the cherry on top for one of the best offensive skill position recruiting classes in the 2026 cycle.