USC Trojans, Arizona State Pushing For Elite 4-Star Recruit Zerek Sidney

The USC Trojans are looking to add four-star wide receiver Zerek Sidney to their 2027 recruiting class. Sidney, an Arizona native, is one of the top pass catchers in the region and has the Trojans, Arizona State Sun Devils, and more vying for his services.

Gabriel Duarte

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field before playing against Texas in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan 1, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga.
In this story:

The USC Trojans have surged out to the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports rankings. Sitting comfortably with 31 commits, the Trojans have began slowly turning their attention to some of their priority targets in the 2027 recruiting class.

Four-star wide receiver Zerek Sidney is one of the best pass catches on the West Coast and has caught the interest of USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sidney spoke with 247Sports about the Trojans and said that he has been impressed by the amount of talent added in the 2026 recruiting class.

"I just love the direction the program is going," Sidney said. "You just see with this 2026 class and some of the talent they are adding, being recruited by them really is a blessing for me."

The No. 33 wide receiver and No. 243 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Sidney is a rising prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle and has seen his recruitment take off after a productive sophomore campaign. Sidney has been receiving heavy interest from Washington and Arizona State in addition to the Trojans.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports raved about Sidney's route-running ability and said he plays bigger than his 6-0, 175-pound frame.

"One of the more polished route runners in the region...has a knack for getting the ball in the end zone. He’s very smooth with deceptive speed and wins a lot of contested and jump ball battles despite not being an especially tall receiver. He’s elusive after the catch and shows some wiggle in the open field. He has some suddenness in his game and is a natural pass catcher," Biggins said.

Although there is a long way to go until Signing Day for Sidney, Arizona State has surged ahead as the early favorite for the Arizona native. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Sun Devils a 45.5 percent chance of landing the in-state recruit. USC is not too far behind with a 20.4 percent chance of signing Sidney.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Riley knows how to identify wide receivers that fit his complex offensive scheme. It could be a three-star wide receiver or one of the best players in the class, but Riley usually doesn't miss on his recruiting evaluations of wide receiver prospects.

The Trojans' 2026 recruiting class consists five wide receivers and one tight end. A trio of four-star wide receivers lead the way in Ethan Feaster, Trent Mosley, and Luc Weaver. Three-star wide receivers Roderick Tezeno and Ja'Myron Baker are quality pieces that would be at the top of most other recruiting classes. Five-star tight end Mark Bowman is the cherry on top for one of the best offensive skill position recruiting classes in the 2026 cycle.

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

