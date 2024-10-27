USC Trojans Basketball Defeat No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs, Gaining Needed Momentum
On Oct. 26, the USC Trojans Men’s basketball team played in a charity exhibition match against the No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs, and the Trojans won 96-93. The charity exhibition donated all proceeds to Eisenhower Health’s growing Cardiovascular Institute. While it may have been just an exhibition match, this win is meaningful for the Trojans.
There is a lot of unknown about the Trojans heading into the 2024-2025 season. Even though the win does not count record-wise, this was a momentum boost for the Trojans.
USC ended the 2023-2024 season with a 15-18 record. They played in the Pac-12 tournament, but they lost to the Arizona Wildcats in the second round. The Trojans returned just one scholarship player that was in the program. Gonzaga reached the Sweet 16 last year and returned over 75% of its scoring from that team.
The Trojans are now in the Big Ten conference and have a new coach. USC coach Eric Musselman leading his team to the win over Gonzaga is a major boost heading into the regular season. While talking to the media following the game, Musselman spoke about Gonzaga's returning players.
“They got, whatever, 10 out of 13 guys returning, and then they add two transfers. We’re all new, we’re still trying to figure out a lot of stuff,” Musselman said. “I thought, you know, playing a close game like that’s important for our growth.”
Following the win, Musselman had high praise for his team’s performance.
“We focused a lot on transition defense. We focused a lot on post defense because they’re a little bigger than us,” Musselman said. “I thought the job we did on their three bigs was phenomenal. Tried to front the post when we got caught behind. We tried to dig in the post. I thought we did not a good job, but a great job.”
Despite the win, Musselman discussed how the Trojans need to be better moving forward.
“They hurt us on baseline out-of-bounds offense, so we got to get way better at that. And I thought, even though they scored 93 points, I thought we kept them in check,” Musselman said.
It may not have been a regular season matchup with every starter on the court for an extended amount of time, but this is a major boost for the Trojans heading into the season. This is the second exhibition game for USC, and they’ve walked out with wins in both. The first game of the season for the USC Trojans will be Nov. 4 against the Chattanooga Mocs at Galen Center.
