USC Trojans Men's Basketball Schedules Gonzaga Bulldogs in Charity Exhibition
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team will face the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a charity exhibition match on Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. PT. The match will occur at Acrisure Arena in Southern California.
In the 2023-2024 season, the USC Trojans ended the year with a 15–18 record, winning just eight games in conference play. USC first defeated the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Tournament, but they lost to the Arizona Wildcats in the next round.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs went 27–8 in their season and finished the year by playing in the NCAA Midwest Regional Semifinal. Gonzaga exited the tournament with a loss against the Purdue Boilermakers.
Despite their proximity, these two teams have not faced each other often. It will be the fifth all-time meeting between USC and Gonzaga, the first one being in 1992. The Trojans won the game 77-60. The Trojans and Bulldogs last faced off on Dec. 23, 2023. Gonzaga won the game 89-76. Through four games, the all-time series is tied 2-2.
Not only will this be a great game for the two teams to come together and get ready for the regular season, but it is also for a good cause. The proceeds will help support Eisenhower Health’s growing Cardiovascular Institute, and it will help their life-saving work in the Coachella Valley.
Tickets for the game will go on sale on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster. There will also be a presale, which will begin on Oct. 10, taking place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT. The ticket prices will start at $25 plus fees.
USC men’s basketball team will have a new coach and be playing in a new conference this year. Coach Eric Musselman most recently coached at Arkansas, and he had a 111-59 record in the five seasons he coached at Arkansas. Playing against Gonzaga in this charity match will be a good chance for him to get his team ready for the 2023-2024 season.
The 2024–2025 season will also feature a couple of new players for the Trojans. Playing for this good cause will give USC a chance to be on the court together in a game against a strong team. On3 ranked the Trojans' 2024 recruiting No. 2 in the Big Ten. USC will also have a couple of new transfers joining, such as sophomore shooting guard Wesley Yates III from the Huskies. Having the opportunity to play together ahead of the regular season will get the players ready to go.
Before the Gonzaga matchup, USC will face the UTSA Roadrunners on Oct. 15. The USC Trojans 2024-2025 season will officially begin on Nov. 4 against the Chattanooga Mocs.
