USC Trojans Battling Oregon, Ohio State, LSU for Five-Star Recruit Jahkeem Stewart
The USC Trojans have been recruiting consensus five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart for a while, and the race for the elite recruit has gotten much more interesting. Stewart announced his plans to reclassify into the class of 2025 on Oct. 5.
Despite graduating from high school a year early, Stewart is still a five-star prospect, ranked No. 18 overall by the 247Sports Composite.
The Trojans competing with every school in the country for Stewart's signature, but the defensive lineman has narrowed his list to USC, LSU, Ohio State, and Oregon. Stewart also announced he will be visiting each of his four finalists before making his college decision.
He will start in Eugene, Oregon, for the Ducks' highly anticpated matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 12. His next visit will be to LSU on Nov. 9 before visiting USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans as they face the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Ohio State will receive the last visit from Stewart on Nov. 30 as the Buckeyes host Michigan in one of college football's most famous rivalry games.
On3's Steve Wiltfong wrote that USC has held the momentum in Stewart's recruitment at different moments, but he has yet to take any of his schedule visits.
"Folks around Louisiana and the Tigers program have always felt good that Stewart will ultimately end up staying home and playing at LSU," reported Wiltfong. "Sources close to Stewart have however said that Ohio State and USC have had the momentum at different times."
According to Wiltfong, the Trojans have a legitimate shot at landing the five-star product out of Louisiana. USC's defense has improved in the first year of defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, but he can always use more talent along the defensive line.
Earlier this season, Riley talked about the Trojans' play in the trenches and the culture being established at USC.
"It should be hard to play D-line at USC. It ought to be kind of hard," said Riley. "It wasn’t hard last year, that’s why were weren’t very good up front. You know what, we’re pretty decent up there, and it’s hard. The margins are thin."
The departure of defensive lineman Bear Alexander from the USC football program certainly made headlines. The Trojans have enough talent on the current roster to handle Alexander's absence, but a player like Stewart has the potential to make an immediate impact upon his arrival to college football.
247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks thinks highly of Stewart, writing about the elite defensive lineman's athleticism.
"Reportedly highly productive sophomore campaign with 85 tackles, 33 TFL, 20 sacks. Still developing pass-rush repertoire but has shown encouraging technical awareness," said Brooks. "Elite young defensive line prospect given outstanding physical tools and promising movement ability who could become a serious NFL Draft candidate down the road."
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Makes History, Throws Over 300 Yards Against Carolina
MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Questions on Minnesota Overturned Touchdown
MORE: USC Trojans Underdogs vs. No. 4 Penn State, James Franklin: Betting Odds
MORE: Everything Minnesota Golden Gophers Coach PJ Fleck Said After Upset Over USC Trojans
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Undefeated, Leading NFL with 11 Touchdown Passes
MORE: USC Trojans Unranked, Fall Out of AP Poll After Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan Upsets