Grading USC Trojans After First 5 Games: Inconsistent Trojans Offense and Defense
The USC Trojans have had an up and down start to their season. The first five games of a season usually reveal a team's identity, but the Trojans seem to lack one as they have shown two different versions of their team early in the season.
1. Week 1 vs. LSU: B+
An emphatic 27-point win, USC opened their season with a tough matchup against a top 25 foe in LSU. There was a lot of questions coming into the game such as how quarterback Miller Moss would fare. Moss would respond with by having one of his best performances on the season as he threw for over 370 yards and one touchdown. The Trojans defense also had questions coming into the season after USC head coach Lincoln Riley hired defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. The unit held the Tigers to 117 yards on the ground and only 20 points.
2. Week 2 vs. Utah State: A
The Trojans followed up their season opener with their best game of the season. USC walloped on Utah State 48-0 for the Trojans' first shutout since 2011. Moss followed up his solid season opener against by throwing for 229 yards and a touchdown as Jayden Maiava came in relief for Moss in the fourth quarter. It was a defensive masterpiece by Lynn's unit as they swarmed Utah State's backup quarterback Bryson Barnes. USC's defense held the Aggies to less than 200 total yards. The offense saw the emergence of Quinten Joyner as a legit complementary option to Woody Marks. Joyner took 10 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns as the offense moved the ball at will.
3. Week 4 vs. Michigan: C-
USC was given an extremely tough assignment as they went over to Ann Arbor for their inaugural Big Ten opener. However, the Trojans were favored when they entered the Big House but struggled on offense to start. They only came away with three points in the first half, and it was easily the worst half of football that the Trojans have played to date. Trojans' running back Woody Marks had a breakout game as he ran for 100 yards and caught five passes for 40 yards. Moss would spur the offense in the second half for 21 points but it was too little, too late as they dropped their first game of the season 27-24 to the Wolverines.
4. Week 5 vs. Wisconsin: B-
The Trojans got back on track when they hosted Wisconsin. Riley utilized his playmakers with his play calling. Moss threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns as he completed 30 of 45 passes. Zachariah Branch caught six passes for 98 yards, and the Trojans won with a second-half comeback.
5. Week 6 vs. Minnesota: D
It was a bad performance against Minnesota as USC dropped their second Big Ten road game 24-17. It was Moss' worst game of the season as he threw two interceptions and 200 yards. The Trojans run game did come alive as Marks rushed for a career-high 134 yards and one touchdown, but it wasn't enough as USC's offense only came up with 10 points in the first half. The Gophers offense ran wild against the Trojans as Minnesota's running back Darius Taylor had 144 yards on the ground.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Makes History, Throws Over 300 Yards Against Carolina
MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Questions on Minnesota Overturned Touchdown
MORE: USC Trojans Underdogs vs. No. 4 Penn State, James Franklin: Betting Odds
MORE: Everything Minnesota Golden Gophers Coach PJ Fleck Said After Upset Over USC Trojans
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Undefeated, Leading NFL with 11 Touchdown Passes
MORE: USC Trojans Unranked, Fall Out of AP Poll After Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan Upsets