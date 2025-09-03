All Trojans

USC Trojans Safety Reveals 'Special' Bond with Position Group

USC Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald has shined on defense through one game in cardinal and gold, and is bound to make waves in the secondary. Fitzgerald's immediate defensive impact stems from the tight bond within the safety group, as well as his coaches.

Teddy King

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
A big shift within the USC Trojans team this year was the team's chemistry, with many players sharing it's the closest team they've ever been apart of. Especially with added talent among the position groups, the brotherhood off the field will key to the on the field performance every Saturday.

For Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald, the transfer from NC State expressed his bond with his position group, let alone the team.

Fitzgerald Describes Tight Bond With Safeties

Bishop Fitzgerald USC Trojans Lincoln Riley D'Anton Lynn Safety Kamari Ramsey Doug Belk NC State Wolfpack Big Ten Football
Fitzgerald's debut with the Trojans saw four total tackles, one pass defended and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Fitzgerald is among the transfers that has immediately made an impact on the program. In USC's home-opening win over Missouri State, his pick six helped set the tone for the rest of the game.

Among his position room, Fitzgerald's talent adds depth alongside other safeties including Kamari Ramsey, Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher.

During Monday's Trojans Live episode, Fitzgerald shared the immediate camaraderie among his group, and how it's made his time with the Trojans especially meaningful.

"In terms of me feeling like a family, this was the quickest it's ever felt. The first few weeks, I spent more time than I have at any of my last school," Fitzgerald said on Trojans Live. "We're so tight bonded in (the safety) group, it's special."

Bishop Fitzgerald USC Trojans Lincoln Riley D'Anton Lynn Safety Kamari Ramsey Doug Belk NC State Wolfpack Big Ten Football
The Woodbridge, Virginia native began his collegiate career at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, Kansas where he recorded 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions and one returned for a pick six.

Fitzgerald spent one season with Coffeyville before transferring to NC State, where he was a No. 10 ranked JUCO prospect and No. 1 overall JUCO safety by 247Sports.

In Fitzgerald's two seasons with the Wolfpack, he produced 97 total tackles, five interceptions for 47 yards and a forced fumble.

What Should Fans Expect from Fitzgerald This Season?

Bishop Fitzgerald USC Trojans Lincoln Riley D'Anton Lynn Safety Kamari Ramsey Doug Belk NC State Wolfpack Big Ten Football
In week 1 against Missouri State, Trojan fans were able to see the skill that Fitzgerald adds to the secondary unit, and left fans hopeful for what Fitzgerald can add to the defense this season.

Fitzgerald also discussed the read on his pick six, and credited his defensive mentors for his moment in the end zone.

"Yeah, it was a look. As soon as I saw the motion, I knew they wanted to throw that dig right behind it. So, it was really just trusting what I saw on film and what Coach Lynn and Coach Belk prepared me for," Fitzgerald said on Trojans Live. "They prepared me for that moment. So, I really just trusted my instincts there and you know, you saw what happened."

Having a veteran in Ramsey will also be beneficial to Fitzgerald. Both are explosive, instinctive secondary talents that can disrupt offensive gains before it develops.

Especially under the defensive leadership of D'Anton Lynn and defensive backs coach Doug Belk, Fitzgerald's skill paired with Lynn and Belk's defensive mind and Ramsey's talent point toward a strong season for the Trojans secondary unit.

Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

