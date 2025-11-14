USC Trojans Brace for Another Bad-Weather Game Against Iowa
The No. 17 USC Trojans face a critical stretch of must-wins in their final three games. Up first is a home game against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 15.
With just two-losses to their overall record, the Trojans need to win gradually grows with each game down the road. Against the Hawkeyes, who now have nothing to lose after their third loss to No. 8 Oregon, will walk into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum looking for revenge.
The Trojans are mainly used to picture-perfect Los Angeles weather, but their week 12 Homecoming matchup doesn’t look like it will come with the usual sunshine.
Not-So Sunny and 75 Degrees In Los Angeles
The Trojans have had their fair share of poor weather this season, however, only on the road this year. As for home games, their weather has been prime football conditions and no incimlimate weather.
The forecast for Saturday will change that, with a 100 percent chance of rain and wind gusts starting early morning, according to The Weather Channel. The rain is expected to continue through USC vs. Iowa's 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff.
Although no one to face the consequences of a rain game, which more often than not affects an offensive game plan, the Trojans have faced this weather this season, and won. It'll also be a great test before heading up to Eugene, Oregon, to face the Ducks, where rain on Saturdays seems to be the standard.
Of their nine games this season, the Trojans have faced two games in the rain and one in cold weather, earning wins in two of the three. USC defeated Purdue in a three-hour delay due to thunderstorms and beat Nebraska in colder temperatures. They fell to then-No. 12 Notre Dame in South Bend in heavy rain.
Now facing the Hawkeyes at home, USC has an potential advantage with experience playing in the rain. However, the Hawkeyes are right up to speed, despite their close loss to the Ducks in wet conditions in week 11.
What to Know Before USC vs. Iowa
The Hawkeyes are making their first trip to the Coliseum for the first time since in nearly 50 years, where Iowa was shutout 55-0 on Oct. 2, 1976. Now, with the stakes extremely high for USC, the matchup between the Trojans and Hawkeyes means everything.
USC has been one of the most impressive stories and seasons in the Big Ten let alone all of college football. The Trojans are the only team in the nation averaging 300 passing yards per game and 200 rushing yards per game, numbers that have not been produced by USC since 2005 in the Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush era.
This season for the Hawkeyes, Iowa has come across three Top 25 teams and lost by a combined 10 points. Iowa lost to then No. 16 Iowa State 16-13, then-No. 11 Indiana 20-15 and then No. 9 Oregon 18-16.
While Iowa may not have the strength through the air like the Trojans do with wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, they possess a solid run game in, something the Trojans defense has struggled with all season.
They also bring one of the most well-rounded defensive units to Los Angeles, sitting in third in the conference in passing yards allowed per game with 250, and third in total yards allowed with 2,252.
Especially in a game where rain is prominent and the stakes are high, stopping the run and executing a solid ground game will be critical for the Trojans heading into week 12 against the Hawkeyes.
USC opens up as a 6.5 point favorite against Iowa and will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network.
