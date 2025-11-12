The Iowa Hawkeyes Game Could Decide USC’s Playoff Hopes
With three games left in the Big Ten regular season, the No. 17 USC Trojans face the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 15.
The Trojans have been a marquee for the ideal comeback season, after their underwhelming 7-6 season last year. Right now on the bubble, USC has a chance to enter serious College Football Playoff conversations with massive upcoming games.
When staring at USC's schedule, some may first see USC at No. 8 Oregon on Nov. 22, but here's why fans cannot look past their ranked matchup hosting No. 21 Iowa.
USC's Two-Losses Are On The Line vs. Iowa
The Trojans have lost to both Illinois to make it their one and only Big Ten loss thus far, and fell to No. 9 Notre Dame for their second. Although the USC vs. Oregon match brings history, fans and competitive football together, the Hawkeyes bring a unique tie of their own.
True USC fans will never forget the comeback heard around the world, when former USC quarterback Carson Palmer brought the Trojans out of a 10-10 tie at halftime and led them to a 28-point half to seal an Orange Bowl win. So yes, there's history between the Trojans and the Hawkeyes.
College football analysts Ari Wasserman and Andy Staples gave their score predictions for the USC vs. Iowa game, and while Staple's first thought was to take Iowa, he remembered what the Trojans have done very well this season.
"I was thinking, before I really sort of dig into this game, that I was going to be picking Iowa to cover this six and a half point spread," Staples said on Ari and Andy On3. "(But) Iowa gave up 7.3 yards of carry to Oregon on Saturday. USC runs the ball very well, King Miller has done a great job. That line does a good job getting holes open for him."
Iowa falling to their third loss following their 18-16 against Oregon means they are now out of any CFP or Big Ten Title contention. However, for the Trojans, it's another game to secure a win and make a statement nearing the end of the season.
USC Offense vs. Iowa Defense Makes For Competitive Big Ten Matchup
Especially when it matters most for USC, going up against a solid, put-together Hawkeye defense to give the Trojans explosive offense a true test.
Iowa's defense ranks third in the Big Ten for yards allowed per game with 250 and passing yards allowed with 1,130. Quarterback Jayden Maiava sits second in the conference with passing yards with 2,614. the Trojans offense also leads the conference in yards per game with 503.
Against a Top-10 Oregon team, Iowa held the Ducks to just two field goals in the second half, which marked Oregon's fewest points scored in the second half all season. If given the chance, Iowa will look to do the same — slowing down USC’s fast-paced offense as much as possible.
Maiava holds talented and valuable company on his offense, including wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, and running back King Miller. Especially with Miller filling the shoes of running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, who are recovering from injuries, the Trojans have continued to be an offensive threat.
The Trojans’ high-stakes matchup with the Hawkeyes will come down to executing at a high level offensively against a disciplined Iowa defense before shifting focus to week 13 at Oregon.