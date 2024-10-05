USC Trojans Leading Tackler Eric Gentry Out with Injury, How Will USC Defense Respond?
The No. 11 USC Trojans will travel to face the unranked Minnesota Golden Gophers on Oct. 5. The Trojans will be without their standout linebacker Eric Gentry. Gentry is a leader on the team, but the defense will need to step up without him.
Gentry exited the game against the unranked Wisconsin Badgers in week five, and he was seen being carted into the locker room. The week before the Minnesota game, not much was said about Gentry’s injury, but on Friday, Oct. 5, it was revealed that Gentry would likely be ruled out.
The good news for the Trojans is that they will likely get safety Akili Arnold back. Arnold did not play against the Wisconsin Badgers in week five, but it seems that he will be ready to go. This alone will be a major boost for the defense. Arnold had 14 tackles in the first three games for USC.
The USC Trojans defense has been having a strong season, especially in the second half. Without Gentry on the field, the defense will be missing one of its leaders in the middle. Missing the team’s will most likely make the run game more difficult to stop.
However, Minnesota running back Darius Taylor is the team’s leading rusher with just 248 yards. As a whole Minnesota has only rushed for 507 yards.
The lack of production by Minnesota is helpful for the Trojans defense. Overall, the Trojans defense has prevented explosive plays, but a couple have slipped through.
Losing their leading tackler will make stopping the plays on the ground more difficult. But if Minnesota still cannot get their run game going it will force them to pass more. Having Arnold back will make that much more difficult for the Gophers.
The USC defense will need to pressure Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer heavily. The Trojans defensive line has improved throughout the season, though they are still struggling to protect quarterback Miller Moss.
On the other side of the ball, the USC defense only has five sacks, and two of those sacks are from Gentry. The defensive line, especially the edge rushers will need to step up against Minnesota.
USC's defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn acknowledged that this is an area that must be better though he highlighted that it is improving.
“Edge guys, they’ve been getting better each week. You know, there’s more than one way to affect the quarterback. It doesn’t have to be just sacks. It can be taking them off of a spot compressing the pocket,” Lynn said. “So, it’s something that we need to get better at, but I think we’re going in the right direction.”
While sacks are important and a top goal, throwing off the Minnesota quarterback as he throws will heavily benefit the Trojans defense. Brosmer has thrown four interceptions this year and has been sacked 13 times.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to the players. They have to take the coaching. They have to have the right mindset coming out of halftime and they have to go out there and make the plays and our guys have been doing a great job of that,” said Lynn regarding halftime turnarounds.
The saying “next man up” is a saying for a reason. The Trojans will need their other linebackers to step up against Minnesota. Lynn spoke about the most difficult aspect of losing Gentry is the versatility.
Lynn said, “Normally when a guy is out you just put in his backup, and you do the same stuff. You really don’t have a backup Eric. You know there’s no one else that can do the stuff that he does.”
The No.11 Trojans will play the Gophers in Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium on Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m. PT.
