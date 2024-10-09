USC Trojans Linebacker Eric Gentry Injury Update: Potential Redshirt Season?
USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry faced an injury in week five of the college football season. He left the game early, being carted into the locker room. The Trojans faced the unranked Wisconsin Badgers and still won the game, but this was the last time that Gentry has played.
Gentry has only missed week six of the season. USC played the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Trojans lost the game, 24-17, falling to a 3-2 record. Gentry has played in just four games this season, meaning Gentry could sit out the remainder of the season if he wanted to because his redshirt is still preserved.
With USC’s losing a second game and falling out of the top 25, the Trojans are no longer expected to make the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, many pieces would have to fall into place for the Trojans to make playoffs, and with a long season ahead, Gentry may believe USC not making playoffs is a reason to sit out and earn another year to play.
Gentry is a leader on the USC defense who has three full seasons of experience. This year, Gentry is the team’s leading tackler. He has 30 combined tackles, 22 solo, and two sacks. As for turnovers, he has forced one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Although there is no official word on whether Gentry will be redshirting, USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley did speak on the possibility.
“No final decision has been made. We’re going to keep evaluating just how he’s feeling and how he’s progressing,” Riley said. “In this day and age, I don’t know if you can say one way or the other right now. It’s just the way the rules are right now.”
USC has remained quiet about Gentry’s injury. There is still no official statement on what Gentry’s injury is. Despite not hearing much about Gentry aside from being out “indefinitely,” Riley did provide an update on how the linebacker is doing.
“He’s back with us, doing everything right now but the full practice. But he’s already able to ramp up some of the physical activities.”
Even if Gentry decides to redshirt, this is good news for the linebacker. He was off to a strong start before exiting during the Wisconsin game.
Gentry would not be the first USC defensive player to redshirt this year. Earlier in the season, the big news broke that defensive tackle Bear Alexander chose to redshirt. Alexander has not been participating in team activities since the announcement. Following Alexander’s decision, USC linebacker Raesjon Davis also chose to redshirt. Davis has remained with the team despite his choice.
Gentry’s final decision is yet to be determined. As he is healing well, the decision will likely be made soon. The USC Trojans are preparing for their week seven matchup against the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions.
MORE: USC Trojans Injury Update vs. Penn State: Lake McRee, Eric Gentry, Anthony Lucas
MORE: USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Signs Nike Shoe Deal, Richest In Women's Basketball
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Julian Lewis Throws 6 Touchdowns
MORE: Big Ten Power Rankings: How Far Do USC Trojans Fall After Minnesota Loss?
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Update: Maryland Terrapins Game Official Kickoff Time, TV
MORE: USC Trojans Underdogs vs. No. 4 Penn State, James Franklin: Betting Odds