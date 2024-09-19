Safety Talanoa Hufanga Set to Make Long-Awaited Return for San Francisco 49ers Following Injury
Former USC Trojans safety Talanoa Hufanga was a full participant for the San Francisco 49ers in practice today. Hufanga was last seen in Week 11 last year, where he tore his ACL and was placed on the season-ending injured reserve.
The 49ers are eager to see Hufanga make his return. Hufanga made first-team all-pro for San Francisco in 2022.
Hufanga Returning from Injury
Talonoa Hufanga was drafted in the 5th round of the 2020 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Hufanga played at USC for 3 seasons. In his final season as a Trojan, Hufanga earned all-American honors and was the Pac-12 defensive player of the year.
In the 2021 season for San Francisco, Hufanga was most known for scoring the game-tying touchdown off a blocked punt in the 49ers divisional-round win over the Green Bay Packers.
Hufanga had a breakout 2022 season for the 49ers. He became the anchor on the backend of a star-studded 49ers defense and earned first-team all-pro honors. In 2023, Hufanaga was having another good season, but a torn ACL in a 49er win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
After a long rehab process, Hufanga is set to make his much anticipated in Week 3 against the Rams.
49ers Get Their All-Pro Safety Back
The 1-1 San Francisco 49ers have had some bad injury luck in 2024.
Hours before the kickoff of their week 1 game against the New York Jets, all-pro running back Christian McCaffrey was ruled out with an achilles injury. Earlier this week, McCaffrey was placed on the IR and will be reevaluated later in the season. A huge blow.
Additionally, in the 49ers’ 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, 49er star receiver Deebo Samuel strained his calf and will miss multiple games. Samuel and McCaffrey are two key components of the 49ers offense. They will be without both against the Rams on Sunday.
The good news for San Francisco is the return of all-pro safety Talanoa Hufanga. The 2022 all-pro safety will play a big role for the 49ers this year if he can stay healthy. The 49ers defense was not as dominant last year once Hufanga went down. We’ll see how quickly he can get up to speed.
The 49ers are chasing their first Super Bowl title in 30 years. They lost a heartbreaker in last year's Super Bowl in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs 25-22. They hope that getting Hufanga back is one of the pieces to get them across the finish line this year.
Tune in to FOX at 1:25 pm pacific time on Sunday, September 22nd to see Hufanga return to action when the 49ers play the Rams at Sofi Stadium.
MORE: Rookie Quarterback Caleb Williams Receives Advice From Houston Texans C.J. Stroud
MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About Michigan Wolverines Dual-Threat Quarterback Alex Orji
MORE: Quarterback Caleb Williams Injury Update After Sacked Seven Times By Houston Texans
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: USC Predicted to Land Oklahoma Decommit Floyd Boucard
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Kickoff Time vs. Wisconsin Badgers Slots
MORE: Can USC Trojans Stay Undefeated? Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Tough Schedule Looms