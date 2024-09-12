USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Releases Personalized NIL Merchandise
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss posted that he would be releasing official merch for a limited time via his Instagram.
The shirts, sweaters, and hoodies are red and black and say “Miller Time” on the front.
Miller Moss Drops NIL Merchandise
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss is capitalizing on his NIL potential with his release of personalized merchandise. Moss took to Instagram to announce the exciting news that his official merchandise would be available for a limited time through the NIL store.
Long are the days of players not being able to profit off of their name, image, and likeness. It’s a new day in college athletics. Good for the players. They work extremely hard and risk serious injury every time they step on the field.
Moss is off to a hot start in his first season as the USC starting quarterback. The Trojans are 2-0 and Moss is one of the stars of the show.
Moss Gaining National Stardom
Miller Moss was in the shadows for the past few seasons at USC. Outside of USC, he was a virtual unknown due to being the quarterback behind Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Caleb Williams. Now, the rest of the country is finding out how good he can be.
Through his first two games this season, Moss has completed 48 of 66 passes for 607 yards, two passing touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Moss has gained national attention after the Trojans opening week win over the No. 13 LSU Tigers. USC opened the season as the preseason No. 23 team in the AP Poll. They are now up to No. 11.
Miller Moss entered the season as a Heisman long shot with odds hovering around +3600. After the Trojan’s wins over LSU and Utah State, Moss’s odds to win the Heisman trophy have moved up to +1800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. If Moss plays well in a USC win over Michigan in their next game, these odds will get another big bump.
Moss Thriving in Lincoln Riley’s System
If you’re a college quarterback, why would you not want to play for coach Lincoln Riley? Riley has time and time again shown that he is one of the best in in game at developing and getting the most out of his quarterbacks. That’s why Miller Moss stuck the course with USC. He wanted to play for Riley.
Since 2017, Lincoln Riley has been the coach for three different heisman trophy winners. Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams. Miller Moss is looking to add his name to that list. If he keeps up his current level of play and USC is winning games, he can without a doubt be at the Heisman trophy ceremony in New York come December.
MORE: USC Trojans Sign Revolutionary Partnership With CBD/Cannabis Company Cookies
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines Official Kickoff Time and TV Broadcast Schedule
MORE: USC Trojans Elite Quarterback Commit Julian Lewis Comes Out With Dream NIL Deal
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Makes Polynesian History: 'A Blessing'
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Injury Update: Mason Cobb, Jaylin Smith vs. Michigan