USC Trojans Commit Carde Smith Trending to Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
The USC Trojans have been working hard to keep their recruiting class of 2025 together, but they could be losing four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith. The offensive line recruit is now predicted to flip from the USC Trojans to the Colorado Buffaloes by On3's Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong.
Smith made his verbal commitment to the Trojans in August but has visited the Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes multiple times throughout the season. He was there for Colorado’s win over the Baylor Bears and Cincinnati Bearcats.
Smith is a four-star offensive tackle from the class of 2025, and On3 ranks Smith as the No. 21 offensive tackle in the nation. Smith is from Mobile (AL.) and is the No. 15 offensive tackle in the state. Throughout his recruiting process, his top three schools remained USC, Colorado, and Auburn.
Smith spoke to WeAreSC when he was initially interested in USC, speaking highly of Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.
“I feel like coach Riley is the best head coach in the game,” Smith said. “Just being in Cali, it’s amazing. It just felt like home to me. They can expect to get a dog. Everything was amazing at USC.”
If Smith does flip his decision, it would not come as a massive surprise. When announcing his visit to Colorado, he spoke to WeAreSC about why he is interested in the Buffaloes.
“Staying in contact with my mom,” Smith said. “My mom plays a big role in the commitment, if she’s straight, I’m straight. If she feels like that’s a place I could be too, we’re gonna go with it, see what it’s talking about.”
Sanders and the Buffaloes have been working hard to flip a couple of Trojans recruits. On Nov. 10, 247Sports' Tom Loy predicted that USC's quarterback commit Julian Lewis might also be flipping to Colorado.
Smith and Lewis are two commits from the 2025 recruiting class that Riley would lose to Sanders’ team. Losing Lewis, a five-star quarterback, would force the Trojans to pivot quickly before the early signing period opens.
The Buffaloes are now 7-2, second in the Big 12 conference. The USC Trojans are having a disappointing season with a 4-5 record with three games to go and are still seeking bowl eligibility.
The USC Trojans recruiting class in 2025 is ranked No. 12 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten by On3. Without Smith and Lewis, their ranking would drop significantly.
MORE: Is Matt Eberflus At Fault For Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears Failures?
MORE: USC Trojans President Carol Folt Announces Resignation: New Era Begins
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Five-Star Athlete Brandon Arrington Visiting USC
MORE: USC Trojans Woody Marks On Quarterback Change From Miller Moss: 'Not A Surprise'
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Reacts After Three Interceptions Performance In Win Over Jacksonville
MORE: Will USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Enter Transfer Portal After Benching?
MORE: USC Trojans New $200 Million Football Facility Compete With Oregon, Alabama, Georgia?
MORE: USC Trojans Losing Commit Steve Miller To South Carolina? SEC Recruiting Flip