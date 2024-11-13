USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts to NCAA Probation: 'We Don't Take It Lightly'
The USC Trojans football program was placed a one-year probation and handed a $50,000 fine by the NCCA on Tuesday due to a violation of "on- and off-field coaching activities.” The violations were resolved as a Level II infraction. USC coach Lincoln Riley will not be suspended.
Following an investigation, the NCAA released the following statement.
"Eight analysts for the football program engaged in on- and off-field coaching activities during spring 2022, fall 2022 and spring 2023, resulting in the football program exceeding the permissible number of countable coaches by six for two academic years," which violated NCAA rules.
Riley spoke about being placed on probation when he met with the media after practice Tuesday.
“I think one of the challenges that we all face is if you could work at 100 different institutions and then the definition of how all that is interpreted is 100 different places,” Riley said. “I think you see with the level of penalties that were levied in this day and age, the head coach responsibility is a big deal and I get it, if it’s something serious they’re going to suspend the head coach so I think it kind of says what it was. We don’t take it lightly, we own the things we have to correct and we move forward.”
In addition to being placed on probation and handed a fine, the following restrictions where placed on the Southern California football program: A restriction for the special teams analyst from practice and film review for six consecutive days during two weeks of the 2024-25 season, a restriction for the remaining analysts from practice and film review for six consecutive days during four weeks of the 2024-25 season and a reduction in countable athletically related activities for the football program by 24 hours during the 2023-24 season (self-imposed by the school).
"Because Riley was not personally involved in the violations and demonstrated that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance and monitored his staff, Riley rebutted his presumed responsibility for the violations occurring before the rules change," the NCAA said. "For the same reasons, the parties also agreed that a suspension penalty for Riley was not appropriate."
USC will move forward this Saturday for its homecoming game when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. PT and will be televised on FOX.
