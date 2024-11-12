USC Trojans Throwback Uniforms Unveiled For Nebraska Cornhuskers Game: Photos
The USC Trojans are wearing throwback uniforms for their homecoming game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Below of photos of the 1972 retro uniforms from USC's National Championship season, modeled by current USC players including running back Woody Marks, receiver Duce Robinson, cornerback Jaylin Smith and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon.
The Trojans uniforms are known for being classic and the same cardinal and gold every week. The current helmet logo actually began during that 1972 season.
The Trojans are the only program to have never put last names on the backs of their jerseys... Is this a sign that maybe more changes are to come for USC?
USC is hoping the fresh look may provide a spark. USC is currently 4-5 overall and 2-5 Big TenConference. The Trojans need two win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible. USC redshirt sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiva will make his first USC start against Nebraska.
Watch the full uniforms release video below. Cool note about the video, it was filmed entirely on Super 8 film. The Trojans players hop in a red convertible and roll into into Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum wearing the new uniform combination ang groovy vibes.
The USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers, both in the hunt for bowl eligibility, will face off on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. PT in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
