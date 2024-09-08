USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Smitten By Linebacker Dominance: 'Healthy Competition'
After the Trojans defenisve staff was finalized, one position coach in particular stood out among others. USC linebackers coach Matt Entz, the former head coach at North Dakota State, was brought in to revitalize a position group that needed a transformation. After two games it's clear that the coaching staff has made a difference.
USC head coach Lincoln Riley praised the positional room after the team's 48-0 win over Utah State on Saturday night.
“I think number one, we got a really good thing going on in our linebacker room…Mason, Raesjon, Des, all those guys. So those guys are improving fast. There's a lot of really good, healthy competition in that room,” Riley said.
Eric Gentry and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold led the way for the Trojans with seven tackles apiece. Gentry in particular had a phenomenal night, adding 1.5 TFLs and a sack. He took advantage of Mason Cobb's absence against the Aggies. Cobb was questionable throughout the whole week leading up to the game.
Riley was supportive of Gentry, who came to USC to be a part of Riley’s inaugural Trojan defense.
“He's done a good job, you know," said Riley. "He's been really engaged, high energy, as he always is, and I think he's taken to our new defensive staff and scheme and certainly his new teammates very well.”
Mascarenas-Arnold, a transfer from Oregon State, has been a major part of the defensive transformation. He has quickly taken on a role of leadership within the defense. After the game, he talked about the honor of being named captain for the second week in a row.
"I think that's just a big honor to be," said Mascarenas-Arnold. "I think it's a good responsibility to be noticed like that from my coach or from my peers."
The depth of linebackers USC was on full display as senior linebacker Raesjon Davis and freshman Desman Stephens II got playing time in the blowout win over Utah State. Both players contributed nicely with each two tackles each.
Moving forward, the linebackers room should be in good hands thanks to an elite turnaround by the USC defensive coaching staff.
