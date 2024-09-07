All Trojans

USC Trojans' All-Time Passing Leader Matt Barkley Returns For Home Opener

Keeping with the theme of embracing Trojan legends, former USC All-American quarterback Matt Barkley has been announced as a Tunnel captain for the first home contest of the 2024 football season.

October 20, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California quarterback Matt Barkley (7) leads the band after the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Southern California won 50-6. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7, against Utah State at 8 p.m. PT. Coming off the heels of a program-building win against the LSU Tigers, the Trojans are once again in the national spotlight.

Getting off to a fast start against the Utah State Aggies will be key in keeping the momentum from Sunday night’s massive victory rolling. The Utah Aggies were bowl-eligible in 2023 and opened the 2024 season with a comfortable 38-14 win over Robert Morris.

Keeping with the theme of embracing Trojan legends, former USC All-American quarterback Matt Barkley has been announced as a Tunnel captain for the first home contest of the 2024 football season. One of the more iconic entrances in all of college football, the USC tunnel entrance is a great visual, especially for home fans. 

Buffalo Bills QB Matt Barkley
Jul 27, 2023; Rochester NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley (5) throws the ball during training camp at St. John Fisher College. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Barkley was then drafted in the fourth round, No. 98 overall, in the 2013 NFL Draft, and he went on to play for ten seasons in the National Football League. The league average is around three seasons which speaks to how difficult it is to have that log of a career.

“What’s up Trojan fam? It’s quarterback Matt Barkley. So excited to announce that I’ll be running the team out of the tunnel, this Saturday at the home opener versus Utah State. See you at the Colosseum, Fight On!” said Barkley in the announcement video posted to USC Athletics via Social Media.

USC QB Matt Leinart
Nov 29, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterback Matt Leinart leads players onto the field before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former USC legends like Matt Leinart, Marcus Allen, and Taylor Mays have led the Trojans out of the tunnel in their post-playing days. Barkley joins an exclusive group and adds a chapter to his Trojan lore.

Published
Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

