USC Trojans' All-Time Passing Leader Matt Barkley Returns For Home Opener
The USC Trojans return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7, against Utah State at 8 p.m. PT. Coming off the heels of a program-building win against the LSU Tigers, the Trojans are once again in the national spotlight.
Getting off to a fast start against the Utah State Aggies will be key in keeping the momentum from Sunday night’s massive victory rolling. The Utah Aggies were bowl-eligible in 2023 and opened the 2024 season with a comfortable 38-14 win over Robert Morris.
Keeping with the theme of embracing Trojan legends, former USC All-American quarterback Matt Barkley has been announced as a Tunnel captain for the first home contest of the 2024 football season. One of the more iconic entrances in all of college football, the USC tunnel entrance is a great visual, especially for home fans.
Barkley was then drafted in the fourth round, No. 98 overall, in the 2013 NFL Draft, and he went on to play for ten seasons in the National Football League. The league average is around three seasons which speaks to how difficult it is to have that log of a career.
“What’s up Trojan fam? It’s quarterback Matt Barkley. So excited to announce that I’ll be running the team out of the tunnel, this Saturday at the home opener versus Utah State. See you at the Colosseum, Fight On!” said Barkley in the announcement video posted to USC Athletics via Social Media.
Former USC legends like Matt Leinart, Marcus Allen, and Taylor Mays have led the Trojans out of the tunnel in their post-playing days. Barkley joins an exclusive group and adds a chapter to his Trojan lore.
