USC Trojans Official Injury Report vs. Utah State: Mason Cobb
The USC Trojans are relatively healthy entering the second game of the 2024 season, the first of the year in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. On the Trojans' injury report, the program listed no one as "out," and linebacker Mason Cobb as "questionable"
In the week of practice leading up to the game, Cobb was absent from the team period available to media on Wednesday, Sept. 4. One of the leaders on the improved Trojans defense, Cobb's absence` drew questions from the media.
”Mason’s been limited for us this week, he hasn’t been a full participant in practice, will be questionable for the game,” said Riley.
While the Trojans are one of four new members to the Big Ten conference this season, releasing an availability report is a new requirement for all teams. Beginning this year, teams must announce which players are considered "questionable" or "out" two hours before kickoff begins.
Against LSU in the Model Vegas Kickoff Classic, the Trojans were one of few teams in the conference with a completely healthy team. Both the SEC and the Big Ten are requiring their schools to submit availability reports, copying a standard practice in the NFL.
Teams across the conference have injuries on their roster, and the USC football program has managed to stay relatively healthy so far. In total, the Trojans players reportedly added 1,400 pounds of muscle this offseason. Additionally, the strength and conditioning staff has done a good job of keeping their players on the field in practice and games.
The Trojans will host the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. PT.
