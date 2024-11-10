USC Trojans Recruiting: Five-Star Athlete Brandon Arrington Visiting USC
Mount Miguel (CA) 2026 five-star athlete Brandon Arrington will visit the USC Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 16 when the host the Nebraska Cornhuskers for its homecoming game.
“I have visited USC before, but this will be my first game there,” Arrington told On3.
Arrington is a two-sport standout at Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, CA. In track, he ran a 10.43 100m and a 20.76 200m as a sophomore. On the gridiron, Arrington excels as a receiver and corner. At 6-2 and 180 pounds, he has the skillset to succeed on either side of the ball at the next level.
Arrington will have a busy month of November. After visiting the Trojans this upcoming weekend, he will be at Oregon on Nov. 23 and then Texas A&M on Nov. 30. Arrington has already visited College Station twice this season
Southern California is a hot bed for recruiting, which means USC will face to fend off the blue bloods of college football to keep elite in-state talent. And with the lure of lucrative NIL deals and development of NFL talent, schools from all over the country, primarily elite programs like Oregon, Alabama and Texas A&M, who have made themselves frequent visitors in USC territory.
"Recruiting California is and will always be incredibly important to us and that is always priority No. 1," said Riley said last month. "My definition, our definition of recruiting California well is getting the right guys and I'm excited for our staff to continue building relationships inside the state, especially our defensive staff because some of those guys are obviously new."
If Lincoln Riley has any hopes of restoring USC football to national prominence it starts with building a fence around Southern California in recruiting as Pete Carroll once did during the Trojans hay day. USC's proximity to these recruits gives them an advantage with the ability to hop in a car and meet with an athlete in person at any moment.
USC currently has six commitments for the 2026 recruiting cycle: linebacker Xavier Griffin (GA), cornerback Brandon Lockhart (CA), defensive lineman Braedon Jones (IL), receiver Ja’Myron Baker (CA), athlete Joshua Holland (CA), athlete Madden Riordan (CA). The Trojans has the No. 3 class in the country, according to On3.
