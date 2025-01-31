Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star Commit Chris Henry Jr. To Visit USC Trojans For Junior Day
Mater Dei (CA) five-star receiver and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. will visit the USC Trojans this weekend for their Junior Day event, Tom Loy of 247Sports announced on Friday. Henry has reassured his pledge with the Buckeyes numerous times since his commitment in July 2023, he was their first commit in the 2026 class. Still, the ultra-talented receiver is still being heavily pursued by programs like Oregon and Michigan and the Trojans are working to put themselves in the mix.
Henry is the No. 1 receiver, No. 5 overall prospect and the top-ranked player in the state of California in the On3 Industry Rankings for the 2026 recruiting cycle. He will be one of three talented pass-catchers from Mater Dei on campus this weekend, including four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and four-star tight end Mark Bowman.
The Trojans will also host a couple of other highly touted receivers from Orange County in Mission Viejo (CA) four-star receiver and Georgia commit Vance Spafford and Santa Margarita (CA) four-star Trent Mosely.
Henry is the son of the late Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry, who tragically passed away in 2009. In many ways he resembles his father, not just by carrying his name but his play on the field. His 6-5, 205-pound frame creates consistent mismatches with defensive backs. Henry's ability to change directions with ease for someone his size is very impressive. He can stretch the field with his long strides and has a massive catch radius.
With the Buckeyes' success in developing players under wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, particularly with guys that fit the mold of Henry like Marvin Harrison Jr. and star freshman Jeremiah Smith, getting the Mater Dei product to flip will be a tough sell. Not to mention playing for Ohio State will give him the opportunity to return to his home state.
1. The Trojans will see a high number of On300 recruits for the 2026 cycle make their way to Los Angeles, including Oaks Christian (CA) four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux and four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin, Orange Lutheran (CA) four-star offensive lineman Samuel Utu and four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili and JSerra Catholic (CA) edge rusher Simote Katoanga.
The Trojans will also have several commits from their No. 2 recruiting class on campus, including three top 100 prospects, Gainesville (GA) four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, Rancho Cucamonga (CA) four-star cornerback RJ Sermons and Loyola (CA) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart. St. John Bosco (CA) three-star athlete Joshua Holland, Sierra Canyon (CA) three-star athlete Madden Riordan and three-star receiver Ja’Myron Baker will join them on campus.
USC is working to get a head start on their 2027 recruiting class and will host Sierra Canyon (CA) defensive lineman Richard Wesley. He is the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 2 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings. His teammate, Havon Finney, the No. 2 cornerback and No. 17 overall prospect, and Serra (CA) cornerback Duvay Williams, the top-ranked player at his position and No. 10 overall prospect, will also be visiting their hometown school.
