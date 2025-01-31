All Trojans

Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star Commit Chris Henry Jr. To Visit USC Trojans For Junior Day

Mater Dei (CA) five-star receiver and Ohio State Buckeyes commit Chris Henry Jr. will visit the USC Trojans this weekend for their Junior Day event. The Trojans are set to host a star-studded list of blue-chip recruits this weekend.

Kendell Hollowell

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mater Dei (CA) five-star receiver and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. will visit the USC Trojans this weekend for their Junior Day event, Tom Loy of 247Sports announced on Friday. Henry has reassured his pledge with the Buckeyes numerous times since his commitment in July 2023, he was their first commit in the 2026 class. Still, the ultra-talented receiver is still being heavily pursued by programs like Oregon and Michigan and the Trojans are working to put themselves in the mix. 

Henry is the No. 1 receiver, No. 5 overall prospect and the top-ranked player in the state of California in the On3 Industry Rankings for the 2026 recruiting cycle. He will be one of three talented pass-catchers from Mater Dei on campus this weekend, including four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and four-star tight end Mark Bowman.

The Trojans will also host a couple of other highly touted receivers from Orange County in Mission Viejo (CA) four-star receiver and Georgia commit Vance Spafford and Santa Margarita (CA) four-star Trent Mosely. 

Henry is the son of the late Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry, who tragically passed away in 2009. In many ways he resembles his father, not just by carrying his name but his play on the field. His 6-5, 205-pound frame creates consistent mismatches with defensive backs. Henry's ability to change directions with ease for someone his size is very impressive. He can stretch the field with his long strides and has a massive catch radius. 

With the Buckeyes' success in developing players under wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, particularly with guys that fit the mold of Henry like Marvin Harrison Jr. and star freshman Jeremiah Smith, getting the Mater Dei product to flip will be a tough sell. Not to mention playing for Ohio State will give him the opportunity to return to his home state. 

1. The Trojans will see a high number of On300 recruits for the 2026 cycle make their way to Los Angeles, including Oaks Christian (CA) four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux and four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin, Orange Lutheran (CA) four-star offensive lineman Samuel Utu and four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili and JSerra Catholic (CA) edge rusher Simote Katoanga. 

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans will also have several commits from their No. 2 recruiting class on campus, including three top 100 prospects, Gainesville (GA) four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, Rancho Cucamonga (CA) four-star cornerback RJ Sermons and Loyola (CA) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart. St. John Bosco (CA) three-star athlete Joshua Holland, Sierra Canyon (CA) three-star athlete Madden Riordan and three-star receiver Ja’Myron Baker will join them on campus.

USC is working to get a head start on their 2027 recruiting class and will host Sierra Canyon (CA) defensive lineman Richard Wesley. He is the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 2 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings. His teammate, Havon Finney, the No. 2 cornerback and No. 17 overall prospect, and Serra (CA) cornerback Duvay Williams, the top-ranked player at his position and No. 10 overall prospect, will also be visiting their hometown school.

Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

