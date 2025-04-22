USC Trojans Commit RJ Sermons Earns 5-Star Status In Updated Recruiting Rankings
Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) cornerback RJ Sermons is one of the crown jewels of the USC Trojans No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle.
The highly touted local prospect earned his fifth star in the latest On3 Industry Rankings that were released on Monday. Sermons joins Gainesville (Ga.) linebacker Xavier Griffin as the second five-star in Trojans upcoming recruiting class.
Sermons committed to USC in December over offers from Oregon, Alabama, Georgia and Washington. His father, Rodney played running back in the 90s, and his older brother, Cameron will join the Trojans as a preferred walk-on in the 2025 recruiting class.
The younger Sermons has been a frequent visitor for years on USC’s campus because of his family ties to the university and his close proximity to the school. Sermons plays his high school football less than an hour away.
USC also holds a commitment from Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart as they make a push to load up on defensive backs in the 2026 cycle. Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill will make his third trip out to Los Angeles this weekend. It will be his third visit to USC this calendar year.
Hill made his first trip to campus with his family earlier in late January and was blown away by the Trojans staff and everything the city has to offer. He was back for USC’s first padded spring practice in late March and now On3’s Steve Wiltfong has logged the Trojans as the favorites to land the No. 1 ranked prospect in the state of Ohio.
Mount Miguel (Calif.) five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington remains a high priority for USC. Arrington is the top-ranked cornerback according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and the On3 Industry Rankings.
Arrington attended the first day of spring practice on March 25, where he spent a considerable amount of time with the Trojans coaching staff and general manager Chad Bowden. USC has ramped up their recruitment of the San Diego County product since he took in his first gameday experience in mid-November to watch the Trojans defeat Nebraska.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn visited Arrington at his school in early January and then Lynn and defensive backs coach Doug Belk made an in-home visit later that month.
In addition to being a two-way star on the gridiron, Arrington excels in track. He ran a 10.21 100m and a 20.44 200m at the Mount SAC Relays this past weekend. As one of the fastest high school athletes in the country, Arrington is expected to meet with USC track coach Quincy Watts when he takes official visit in June.
Other notable defensive back targets include Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star cornerback Havon Finney, Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin and Bishop Gorman (Nevada) four-star safety Jett Washington.
Finney has visited USC twice since he reclassified from the 2027 cycle to the 2026 in March. The Trojans are in the mix for the local product, but LSU and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond have made a strong impression on Finney. He has become a frequent visitor in the bayou and the Tigers are trending to pull Finney out of Southern California.
Finney does have two teammates committed to USC in three-star athlete Madden Riordan and Ja’Myron Baker. The Trojans also have four players from Sierra Canyon on the roster.
Benjamin has been on campus twice over the last two months as the Trojans remain the mix for the versatile defensive back. His teammate, four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux is committed to USC.
Washington made his first visit to USC at the end of March. The top-ranked player in the state of Nevada plans to return in the summer for an official visit. Washington has strong Los Angeles ties, being the nephew of the late Kobe Bryant.