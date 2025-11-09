USC Trojans Create Lasting Memories for Young Fans at Coliseum
Part of the beauty of sports are the moments that create lifelong memories.
It’s prevalent throughout college football, but it’s a staple at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the USC Trojan players to take some time with the fans after wins as they did Friday night after defeating Northwestern.
In a city of movie stars and celebrities, those that suit up in the Cardinal and Gold hold a special place in Los Angeles.
Fan Favorite
Ja’Kobi Lane has an infectious personality that his teammates gravitate towards and its what has made him a USC fan favorite.
So, naturally young kids jump at the opportunity to be around the junior receiver when it arises.
Lane autographed footballs for the youngsters and took pictures with them in a series of wholesome gestures. The Arizona native had a handshake with a staff members sons and held his young daughter.
For decades, those kids will be able to tell the story of their interaction with a member of a star on the USC football team.
Engaging with USC Fans
King Miller has quickly become one of the biggest stories in college football as he ascends into stardom himself in the Trojans backfield. Through it all, the redshirt freshman still has a humbleness and gratitude about the opportunity that is right in front of him.
Miller was asked after the game if he felt like life on campus has changed for him over the month.
“No, I'm a real just down to earth. I just keep my head down really. Just go to class. I don't really notice any difference,” Miller said.
He may not see a difference but there is one. To begin the season, Miller was an unknown walk-on that Lincoln Riley kept mentioning as name to remember. Now, he’s someone that fans shout for the loudest when he’s coming off the field.
Miller and tight end Lake McRee celebrated Friday night's win by taking pictures with fans that were sitting in the stands.
McRee, who is one of the few players still left from the previous regime, is in his final games playing at the Coliseum.
USC cornerback Braylon Conley tossed his gloves to a fan in the crowd after the game.
The redshirt freshman has seen his playing time disappear since week 5 as Southern Cal has rolled exclusively with Marcelles Williams and DeCarlos Nicholson at cornerback. But when Williams went down in the second quarter, they turned to Conley.
It wasn’t perfect, but Conley stepped up when his team needed him and made an impact.
Huard Family
USC quarterback Luke Huard shared laughs with his uncle and Trojans offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Luke Huard as they walked off the field.
Luke, a former five-star recruit in the 2021 cycle, has bounced around a few schools in his college career and chose to spend his final season of eligibility with his uncle.
The redshirt senior quarterback was the centerpiece of a significant play on Friday. On USC’s second possession of the game, they faced a fourth down and sent the punt unit out. Except it was Huard, who was wearing the same No. 80 as punter Sam Johnson taking the snap and executing a fake by tossing a 10-yard completion to Tanook Hines to pick up the first down.
Riley stated after the game that Huard had been listed as No. 80 on the official roster for three weeks, but no one noticed.