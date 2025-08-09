USC Trojans Current Roster Underwhelming for College Football Playoff Chances?
The USC Trojans' No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting has generated buzz across college football as impressive, exciting and talented. What fans would have loved even more, is a solid 2025 recruiting class, which was not in the cards this offseason.
Coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden tirelessly put together the most talented recruiting class in the nation. The Trojans are coming off a year after some major loss of talent to the transfer portal and a 7-6 finish last season – not one of Riley’s most impressive performances on paper, and the worst one so far as USC’s head coach.
College Football Analyst Underwhelmed by Roster?
College football analyst Andy Staples is on the same page about USC’s progress and results this season. While the Trojans should be able to avoid another 7-6 season, fans do not seem confident.
“When you hear Lincoln Riley talk, it sounds like he is pointing toward 2026. They have this massive recruiting class coming in 2026. And I think if you ask USC fans when Lincoln Riley got hired, if in year four they'd be pointing toward the following year, it's not what they wanted.” Staples said on an episode of The Dan Patrick Show. “But they don't seem particularly excited about their chances in the Big Ten this year.”
USC’s 7-6 season came with a lot of frustration and mishaps that could have been avoided. The Trojans particularly dropped five games by one-score or less last season – five games that could have determined a spot for the Trojans in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
The Trojans took Penn State to overtime and lost to Michigan by three in the Big House, arguably one of the hardest stadium atmospheres to play. The Nittany Lions were an elite team last season – finishing their 2024 campaign with a quarterfinals loss to Notre Dame.
If USC can keep up with teams like Penn State, and flip the losses into wins, the Trojans could emerge as a CFP caliber team.
“This is a team that’s not been built up in the trenches the way it should have been, since Lincoln Riley got there.” Staples said. “It seems like in recruiting they are trying to do that now, but I just don't know that it's not ready for this season yet.”
Riley made Positive Changes to This Season's Lineup
One of the most prominent changes to the Trojans roster was quarterback Jayden Maiava. Although fans saw him in just four games and some earlier flashes last season, it was enough to prove that this is most likely going to be the change the USC offense is looking for.
Last season Maiava recorded 1,201 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions – promising numbers for a shorter season as USC’s starting quarterback.
Maiava is also set up with wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, two wideouts who have already brought NFL attention to their names. Alongside transfer running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan, the Trojans scoring unit should be more intact and prepared for their second season in the Big Ten.