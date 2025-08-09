All Trojans

USC Trojans Current Roster Underwhelming for College Football Playoff Chances?

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has flexed the No. 1 2026 recruiting class all offseason long. With the season just weeks away, college football analysts and fans are concerned with the state of their current roster, and if they will see the success that USC desperately needs.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans' No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting has generated buzz across college football as impressive, exciting and talented. What fans would have loved even more, is a solid 2025 recruiting class, which was not in the cards this offseason. 

Coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden tirelessly put together the most talented recruiting class in the nation. The Trojans are coming off a year after some major loss of talent to the transfer portal and a 7-6 finish last season – not one of Riley’s most impressive performances on paper, and the worst one so far as USC’s head coach. 

College Football Analyst Underwhelmed by Roster?

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

College football analyst Andy Staples is on the same page about USC’s progress and results this season. While the Trojans should be able to avoid another 7-6 season, fans do not seem confident. 

“When you hear Lincoln Riley talk, it sounds like he is pointing toward 2026. They have this massive recruiting class coming in 2026. And I think if you ask USC fans when Lincoln Riley got hired, if in year four they'd be pointing toward the following year, it's not what they wanted.” Staples said on an episode of The Dan Patrick Show. “But they don't seem particularly excited about their chances in the Big Ten this year.”

USC’s 7-6 season came with a lot of frustration and mishaps that could have been avoided. The Trojans particularly dropped five games by one-score or less last season – five games that could have determined a spot for the Trojans in the 12-team College Football Playoff. 

The Trojans took Penn State to overtime and lost to Michigan by three in the Big House, arguably one of the hardest stadium atmospheres to play. The Nittany Lions were an elite team last season – finishing their 2024 campaign with a quarterfinals loss to Notre Dame.

If USC can keep up with teams like Penn State, and flip the losses into wins, the Trojans could emerge as a CFP caliber team. 

“This is a team that’s not been built up in the trenches the way it should have been, since Lincoln Riley got there.” Staples said. “It seems like in recruiting they are trying to do that now, but I just don't know that it's not ready for this season yet.” 

Riley made Positive Changes to This Season's Lineup

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the most prominent changes to the Trojans roster was quarterback Jayden Maiava. Although fans saw him in just four games and some earlier flashes last season, it was enough to prove that this is most likely going to be the change the USC offense is looking for. 

Last season Maiava recorded 1,201 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions – promising numbers for a shorter season as USC’s starting quarterback. 

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after scoring first half touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Maiava is also set up with wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, two wideouts who have already brought NFL attention to their names. Alongside transfer running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan, the Trojans scoring unit should be more intact and prepared for their second season in the Big Ten. 

