USC Trojans Defensive Lineman Gavin Meyer Finding Success In Improved Trojan Defense

The USC defense has been the talk of the town after an impressive 48-0 shutout over Utah State in their week two win. USC Trojans defensive tackle Gavin Meyer has been a pleasant surprise for Trojan fans to start the season.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The USC Trojans run out of the tunnel before the game against the Utah State Aggies at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The USC Trojans run out of the tunnel before the game against the Utah State Aggies at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The USC defense had an infusion of talent courtesy of the transfer portal over the offseason. Players like safety Kamari Ramsey, safety Akili Arnold, and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold have all stood out and played meaningful minutes for the Trojans defense, rightfully so as they have helped lead the defense through a total transformation.

However, along the defensive front, one player in particular stands out among the rest. Wyoming transfer Gavin Meyer has been solid at defensive tackle for defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's defense.

On the young season, Meyer has three contributed three tackles, but the numbers don't tell the complete story for his contribution.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Anthony Lucas (6) attempts to sack Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

When USC coach Lincoln Riley came into the offseason, he immediately identified the interior defensive line as a need the Trojans had to address.

"We had hoped to add an interior defensive lineman, we also got very committed to bringing in the right type of guys from the portal," said Riley.

When Meyer entered the transfer portal, it was on the last possible day players could enter, May 1. That did not matter to Riley and the defensive coaching staff as he said Meyer stood out right away.

"Gavin stood out to us from the first time we had a chance to talk to him," Riley noted. "He is just very pro-team. Goals he had were all about helping the team first. All of the individual goals he had were secondary to him."

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) passes the ball against Wyoming Cowboys nose tackle Gavin Meyer (90).
Sep 24, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) passes the ball against Wyoming Cowboys nose tackle Gavin Meyer (90) in the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

On the field, Riley said he liked what he saw on tape.

"We liked his football intelligence . . . he had the experience and good tape," Riley said. "We thought he was one of the very very few who checked all the boxes for us.

Meyer said in a media availability session during the Trojans bye week that after meeting with Lynn, he knew USC was the place to be.

"The first time we met, we talked ball for probably like an hour or two. Meyer said. "I think that was the moment I was like, yup this sounds about right. I'm so thankful that I got a chance to know him and get coached by him."

Meyer’s career at Wyoming was fruitful as he had 68 tackles in four years in Laramie. He added an additional 3.5 sacks as well. With the Trojans entering the Big Ten this season, getting players with the size and frame that Meyer has is going to be invaluable to USC's defensive success.

They will be tested next week against Michigan. With the Wolverines' offensive line winning back to back Joe Moore trophies in 2021 and 2022, which is awarded to the best college offensive line unit, the USC defensive line will have their biggest test of the young season.


