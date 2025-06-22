USC Trojans' Commits Deshonne Redeaux, Tomuhini Topui To Compete In Recruiting Camp
The USC Trojans' 2026 recruting class continues to take their talents nationwide, as four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux and four-star defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui accepted invitations to participate in the Rivals Five-Star showcase this weekend.
The showcase featuring 100 of the best football prospects takes place this week, June 23-25, at the Indianapolis Colts practice facility.
Hosted by Rivals.com, the event invites some of the highly sought out high school players to perform a plethora of drills and athletic testing to prove their talent. Redeaux and Topui will represent the Trojans' 2026 class this week, and will go up against some of the best at their position around the country.
The offer to compete for both Trojan commits represents the continuous success Lincoln Riley is building in the offseason for the class of 2026.
The four-star running back is from Westlake Village, Calif. committed to the Trojans this spring, joining a talented backfield when he arrives on campus.
This past season for Oaks Christian, Redeaux appeared in 10 games and rushed for 1,263 yards and 17 touchdowns.
What stood out to Riley about Redeaux is his versatility as a running back who can play tough, and run routes as a slot receiver. He stands as one of the best running backs in the 2026 class.
Trojan fans can compare Redeaux’s explosive style to former Trojan running back Ronald Jones II. Jones and Redeaux are two who can find a pass or turn a simple handoff into a big play.
Redeaux took his talent to USC over other programs like Oregon, Texas, Ohio State and Georgia.
Topui, a four-star defensive tackle from Santa Ana, California enters the Rivals Five-Star showcase as one of the best defensive tackles of the group.
Topui was attracted to the Trojan’s program for their elite defense being built under star defensive line coach defensive lineman Eric Henderson.
He was originally committed to Oregon in October, until an unofficial visit to watch the Trojans spring practice initiated a flip, and Topui committed to USC at the beginning of April.
A talent like Topui, who offers size, speed and ability to make plays on defense for USC will be a huge addition for Riley to strengthen his talent in the trenches, and should make an immediate impact when he arrives at USC.
For Topui, former USC defensive tackle Leonard Williams is a solid comparison when thinking of Topui's playing style. Topui and Williams are two players who are explosive off the line and are athletic for their size.
During Topui’s junior season at Mater Dei, Topui put up 42 total tackles, including 19 solo tackles, 3.2 per game and 6.5 sacks on the season.
The two-day event in Indianapolis will be a chance for Redeaux and Topui to compete against the best in their class -- and further prove they’re strong fits for Lincoln Riley’s vision at USC.