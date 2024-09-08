Live Score Updates: USC Trojans Vs. Utah State Aggies in Home Opener
The USC Trojans are hosting the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. PT in week two of the college football season. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley are playing their first game in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after participating in the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic in week one.
Quarterback Miller Moss and the offense look to keep building off of impressive performances, while the defense hopes to continue the improvement shown against LSU. Trojans linebacker Mason Cobb was listed as questionable in the team's availability report. Most recently, he was seen in dress clothes.
The captains for USC are Moss, tight end Lake McRee, safety Kamari Ramsey, and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold. Before the season, Riley announced that the team would be naming different captains each week.
Utah State will be without starting quarterback Spencer Petras tonight, meaning Utah transfer Bryson Barnes will be under center for the Aggies.
Barnes has defeated the Trojans while he was playing for the Utah Utes, backing up quarterback Cameron Rising. After the return of Rising from his injury, Barnes decided to transfer within the state to the Aggies.
This article will be updated throughout the game, with the most recent news at the top.
First Quarter
