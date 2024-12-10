USC Trojans, Texas A&M Aggies Las Vegas Bowl Betting Odds
The USC Trojans will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies in the SRS Distribution Bowl on Dec 27. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT on PT.
Each of these teams had high hopes for 2025 and started the season ranked in the top-25. Who do the Vegas oddsmakers favor in this late-December matchup?
Trojans Open Up As Underdogs vs. Aggies
The USC Trojans are currently a 3.5-point underdog vs. the Texas A&M Aggies. The over/under is at 51.5 points.
USC's season has been underwhelming in coach Lincoln Riley's third year in Southern California, but the Trojans earned their way to a bowl game with a 6-6 record.
Texas A&M on the other hand was 8-2 just a few weeks ago, in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot. The Aggies lost an overtime thriller to Auburn and then followed that up with a home loss to rival Texas to end their regular season at 8-4.
USC got all the way up to No. 11 in the rankings while Texas A&M got up to No. 10 this season. With both teams out of the final playoff rankings, playing in this bowl game will be deemed somewhat of a disappointment.
USC Seeking A Positive End to 2024 Season
It was a very turbulent 2024 season for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. Their regular season consisted of a handful of blown fourth quarter leads, struggles on the road, quarterback controversy, and redshirt/transfer portal drama. This was not how they envisioned this season going.
In Lincoln Riley’s first year at the helm for USC in 2022, the Trojans went 11-3 fresh off a 4-8 season. Quarterback Caleb Williams lit the world on fire and took home the heisman trophy. The Trojans looked prime to build off that in Williams' final year with USC. That did not happen. USC finished 2023 with a 8-5 record and had one of the worst defenses in the country.
2024 was another step back. Even with a much improved defense, USC finished with an even worse record at 6-6 in their first season as a member of the Big Ten. Capping off the season with a win over one of the better teams in the SEC would be a nice consolation prize for 2024.
