USC Trojans Veteran Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon Enters Transfer Portal: Mass Exodus Continues
In a rather shocking late NCAA transfer portal entry, USC Trojans offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon has filed the paperwork necessary to enter his name into the portal. The loss comes as a major blow to the future of the Trojans' offensive line room, which is already losing Jonah Monheim to the NFL and Mason Murphy, who transferred to the Auburn Tigers of the SEC.
Pregnon, a 6-5, 320-pound offensive guard, started in 25 games over the past two seasons for the USC Trojans. After a stellar 2024 season, Pregnon was selected as a Second Team All-Big-Ten member. As the Trojans made the transition to Big Ten from the PAC-12, it was linemen like Pregnon who anchored the Trojans' big men against more stout defensive fronts.
The offensive lineman was slated to enter the 2025 NFL Draft as multiple teams had mid-round draft grades on him, according to sources. Pregnon had accepted an invitation to the well-respected East-West Shrine Bowl game in Frisco, Texas, a week-long event to showcase individual talent in live-action football situations against other draft hopefuls. The event also provides players time to meet with NFL personnel and the media as well.
Pregnon’s withdrawal from the event and return to USC was a shock, but he decided to play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M as well. The news that he's now left USC comes as another twist in the wild turn of events.
He is projected to be one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in the portal and a proven piece to any team looking for an impact starter. Before Pregnon entered the portal, the Trojans' ability to keep the talented offensive lineman from leaving USC was considered one of the coach Lincoln Riley's biggest wins in the transfer portal window.
Pregnon's departure from USC marks the 21st player to leave Riley's program after the 2024 season. In addition to the offensive line, the Trojans skill position groups also lost a number of players to the NFL Draft and to the transfer portal.
Wide receivers Duce Robinson, Kyron Hudson, and Zachariah Branch all left the program, while defensive back Zion Branch and running back Quinten Joyner jumped in the portal as well.
Riley and his coaching staff have picked up some key commitments from transfers such as Kentucky defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver and San Jose State defensive back DJ Harvey. In addition, New Mexico running back Eli Sanders entered the transfer portal and committed to USC in December.
