Why USC Linebacker Eric Gentry Deserves MVP in Trojans' Win Over Purdue

The USC Trojans won their Big Ten conference opener on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers 33-17. Defense ruled the day for the Trojans, who forced three Purdue turnovers. Which Trojans player earned MVP in the win?

Cory Pappas

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans got Big Ten conference play off to a good start with a 33-17 win against the Purdue Boilermakers. USC’s defense was dominant for most of the game and was the key to victory. Which player gets MVP for this win to get USC’s record up to 3-0?

Eric Gentry Earns MVP in USC Win Over Purdue 

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley smiles after Trojans defeat the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans defense was led by linebacker Eric Gentry in their 33-17 win over Purdue. Gentry led the USC defense in tackles, sacks, and tackles for loss. He had eight tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss. 

Gentry nearly caused a turnover on Purdue’s double-pass touchdown trick play, but he couldn’t squeeze on to the ball. The ball fell to the ground and was picked up by Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne’s hands, who ran it the distance for a touchdown. If Gentry snagged the ball, it would have potentially gone the other way for six. 

It was still a great performance for Gentry, who missed a majority of the 2024 season for USC with a concussion. So far this season, he is showing that the Trojans were missing a major piece of their defense. 

D’Anton Lynn’s Defense Leads the Way

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) enters the field before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first thing that comes to mind for most when thinking about the USC Trojans under coach Lincoln Riley is the offense. However, USC’s defense is proving that they are a force to be reckoned with defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

Lynn was hired by USC prior to the 2024 season to be their defensive coordinator. Lynn took over a defense that had averaged giving up 34 points per game in 2023 and cut 10 points off that average in 2024; USC’s defense gave up 24 points per game in 2024. 

Against Purdue, Lynn’s defense came to play. USC did not let Purdue in the end zone until the broken trick play that Browne ran in a touchdown for in the middle of the third quarter. USC’s defense also forced three turnovers; all interceptions thrown by Ryan Browne. 

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (0) makes an interception during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Trojans players that secured these interceptions were safety Bishop Fitzgerald and defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett. Fitzgerald had two of them. Both of which were while Purdue was in the Trojans’ red zone.

Jamaal Jarrett’s interception was the most memorable play from this USC’s Big Ten conference win. The 6-5, 360 pound Jarrett caught a deflected Browne pass and took it 70 yards to the end zone for a pick-six. 

On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Jayden Maiava had a clean game and went 17/28 passing for 282 yards. Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane hauled in three catches for 115 yards and the running back duo of Waymond Jordna and Eli Sanders combined for 152 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

