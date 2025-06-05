All Trojans

Denver Broncos New Safety Talanoa Hufanga Addresses Injuries

The Denver Broncos signed former San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga to a three-year deal worth $45 million this offseason. Hufanga, a 2022 First Team All-Pro, is eager to prove himself with his new team after dealing with injuries in his NFL career.

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Safety Talanoa Hufanga stepped into a starting role for the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 and quickly blossomed into one of the top safeties in the NFL. 

His physical playing style and relentless motor helped the former USC Trojans All-American earn First Team All-Pro honors in just second season. Since then, Hufanga has been hampered by injuries, limiting him to just 17 games over the past two seasons. 

Talanoa Hufanga
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When Hufanga is on the field, there’s no denying his impact and it’s what led to the Denver Broncos signing the 26-year-old safety to a three-year deal worth $45 million this offseason. Hufanga appeared on the NFL Network’s “The Insiders” Wednesday and discussed joining his new team. 

“Injuries are part of this game, the NFL is 100 percent injury rate to begin with,” Hufanga said. “But I think the Broncos have full confidence in their training staff. I think that’s something they definitely made noticed as I got here. In what they’re willing to buy in and help you achieve your goals, but achieve your bodily goals and making sure your body is correct and every day trying to get out there field to pursue your dream of playing in the NFL.

“So, for me, very blessed they took a chance on me. Coming out here I have to prove the contract and earn it for sure.”

MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Soar To Top Of Recruiting Rankings: Mark Bowman Commit

MORE: USC Trojans Lose To Oregon State In Corvallis Regional Final, Now Face Elimination

MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Biggest Recruiting Weapon?

Hufanga suffered a torn ACL in late November of 2023, with the recovery continuing into the 2024 NFL season. Then Hufanga suffered a wrist injury. Between the two injuries, he missied 10 starts in 2024.

Denver also signed former San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw to help elevate an already strong defense that ranked first in the NFL in sacks, third in scoring defense and seventh in total defense last season.  

“I think VJ [defensive coordinator Vance Joseph] has done of showing his presence," Hufanga said. "His defense is aggressive and that’s the style that we play. A guy like Dre, just an incredible human being, he was my locker partner in San Fran and he’s my locker partner here with the Broncos. Very blessed to play with him and just go out there play and desperate. I think that’s the name of the game, got to go out there and earn your right to get on the field, create turnovers and ultimately win games as well.”

Hufanga and Greenlaw
Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) is congratulated by safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) after making a tackle against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Denver has a history of great defensive back rooms and believe they have assembled the latest version. 

Brandon Jones will start opposite of Hufanga. The 27-year-old safety recorded a career-high three interceptions in his first season with the Broncos last season. Denver used its first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner and All-American cornerback Jahdae Barron. The former Texas defensive back will start at the nickel spot. 

Riley Moss will return to start on the outside and then of course, there’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year winner, cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The former Alabama All-American has established himself as the top corner in the game. In his four NFL seasons, Surtain is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro. 

Hufanga is excited to play in the same secondary as the 25-year-old defensive back. 

Patrick Surtain II
Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; AFC cornerback Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos (2) during Pro Bowl Games practice at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I’ve studied a lot of tape on him to begin with,” Hufanga said. “Just what he does on the field is unbelievable. He shuts down a whole entire side and that just makes your job easier.” 

The Broncos are back on the practice field this week for the second week of organized team activities. They will hold mandatory minicamp on June 10-12.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football