Denver Broncos New Safety Talanoa Hufanga Addresses Injuries
Safety Talanoa Hufanga stepped into a starting role for the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 and quickly blossomed into one of the top safeties in the NFL.
His physical playing style and relentless motor helped the former USC Trojans All-American earn First Team All-Pro honors in just second season. Since then, Hufanga has been hampered by injuries, limiting him to just 17 games over the past two seasons.
When Hufanga is on the field, there’s no denying his impact and it’s what led to the Denver Broncos signing the 26-year-old safety to a three-year deal worth $45 million this offseason. Hufanga appeared on the NFL Network’s “The Insiders” Wednesday and discussed joining his new team.
“Injuries are part of this game, the NFL is 100 percent injury rate to begin with,” Hufanga said. “But I think the Broncos have full confidence in their training staff. I think that’s something they definitely made noticed as I got here. In what they’re willing to buy in and help you achieve your goals, but achieve your bodily goals and making sure your body is correct and every day trying to get out there field to pursue your dream of playing in the NFL.
“So, for me, very blessed they took a chance on me. Coming out here I have to prove the contract and earn it for sure.”
Hufanga suffered a torn ACL in late November of 2023, with the recovery continuing into the 2024 NFL season. Then Hufanga suffered a wrist injury. Between the two injuries, he missied 10 starts in 2024.
Denver also signed former San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw to help elevate an already strong defense that ranked first in the NFL in sacks, third in scoring defense and seventh in total defense last season.
“I think VJ [defensive coordinator Vance Joseph] has done of showing his presence," Hufanga said. "His defense is aggressive and that’s the style that we play. A guy like Dre, just an incredible human being, he was my locker partner in San Fran and he’s my locker partner here with the Broncos. Very blessed to play with him and just go out there play and desperate. I think that’s the name of the game, got to go out there and earn your right to get on the field, create turnovers and ultimately win games as well.”
Denver has a history of great defensive back rooms and believe they have assembled the latest version.
Brandon Jones will start opposite of Hufanga. The 27-year-old safety recorded a career-high three interceptions in his first season with the Broncos last season. Denver used its first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner and All-American cornerback Jahdae Barron. The former Texas defensive back will start at the nickel spot.
Riley Moss will return to start on the outside and then of course, there’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year winner, cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The former Alabama All-American has established himself as the top corner in the game. In his four NFL seasons, Surtain is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro.
Hufanga is excited to play in the same secondary as the 25-year-old defensive back.
“I’ve studied a lot of tape on him to begin with,” Hufanga said. “Just what he does on the field is unbelievable. He shuts down a whole entire side and that just makes your job easier.”
The Broncos are back on the practice field this week for the second week of organized team activities. They will hold mandatory minicamp on June 10-12.