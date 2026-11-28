The only new addition to the injury report for the No. 15 USC Trojans this week is nickel Isaiah Rubin, who is listed as out. Rubin has exclusively been a special teams player for the Trojans.

Defensive end Braylan Shelby was questionable on the initial injury report that was released on Wednesday but was no longer on the report on Thursday. Shelby has been a key reserve this season but was limited to just 10 snaps in a 35-21 win over Maryland last week. Redshirt freshman Jadyn Ramos saw an increased role, as did true freshman Simote Katoanga. Zuriah Fisher is another reserve edge rusher.

USC Trojans Injury Report vs. UCLA Bruins

WR Terrell Anderson

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

S Trestin Castro

S Isaiah Rubin

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

LB Roman Marchetti

OL Kilian O’Connor

OL Hayden Treter

Healthy USC Team

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team during warmups before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans found themselves hit hard by the injury bug early in the season. It was a similar story that had been told during the first two seasons in the Big Ten.

But during this final month of the season, USC has been fairly healthy. Could that be because of their brand-new $225 million Bloom Football Performance Center that officially opened in early August?

The innovative state-of-the-art facility has new-age technology that is geared towards its players so they can handle the rigors of the season and recover properly.

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USC has the advantage on the injury front, but does it give them an advantage on the field?

Big Question Mark at Quarterback for UCLA

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) reacts after an injury in overtime at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 9 UCLA suffered its first loss of the season when they fell to Michigan in triple overtime, but they may have lost something much bigger in Ann Arbor.

Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach suffered a hip injury on the first play of the overtime period. Dieffenbach spent an extended period of time down on the field before he was taken off the field on a cart. The Bruins inserted Madden Iamaleava into the lineup, and the results were disastrous.

UCLA coach Bob Chesney has not ruled out Dieffenbach, who is officially a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup. And despite limping around campus at a pep rally on Monday, the Bruins signal-caller reportedly took reps at practice this week. To what capacity, that is unknown.

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) throws downfield during the first quarter against Michigan at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney says Dieffenbach is expected to at least be available for the College Football Playoff if they were to make it, but a loss to USC could more than likely end those hopes. And could Chesney just be lobbying the committee?

The committee has made it clear that health, particularly at the sport's most important position, factors into their final decision. They penalized an undefeated Florida State team in 2023 because of a season-ending injury to quarterback Jordan Travis late in the year.

Dieffenbach is already the Bruins backup quarterback, after starter Nico Iamaleava, Madden's older brother, suffered a season-ending knee injury against the No. 12 Oregon Ducks on Oct. 10. The committee will not look to kindly to a team playing their third-string quarterback the way they did with Ohio State all the way back in 2014, the first year of the College Football Playoff.

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