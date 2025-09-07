USC Trojans Interesting Betting Odds In Big Ten Opener vs. Purdue Released
The USC Trojans are 2-0 following another big win. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles, 59-20. The Trojans now turn to their next matchup, the Purdue Boilermakers.
USC will face the Purdue Boilermakers on Sept. 13, who currently hold a 2-0 record. It will be the Trojans’ first Big Ten opponent of the season, and one team will lose its undefeated status.
Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 23.5-point favorites against the Purdue Boilermakers on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -2800, and the total points are 58.4.
USC Offense Maintains Domination
The Trojans enter the week as massive favorites against Purdue, in large part due to USC's offense. Quarterback Jayden Maiava is looking like the next successful quarterback under Riley with back-to-back strong performances. He is poised in the pocket and making strong passes and good decisions.
In two games, Maiava has passed for 707 yards and six touchdowns. He has a 73.8 completion percentage and has yet to throw an interception.
Heading into the season, wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane were big storylines, and the two are already showing why they are the top targets for Maiava. Lemon leads the team with 248 yards and two touchdowns, but is right behind Lane with 124 and two touchdowns.
Lane is coming off an impressive performance, making a one-handed touchdown reception. The two are big reasons USC is gaining early leads in games, and will have to step up against the team’s first Big Ten opponent.
Tight end Lake McRee has also been doing well, on pace to beat his season high of 262 receiving yards, already with 106.
The run game for USC has been dominant and explosive. The team has three running backs controlling the offense: Waymond Jordan, King Miller, and Eli Sanders. While Jordan has been the team’s No. 1 running back, Miller and Sanders can come in at any point for a big play. USC already has 542 total rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Defense Must Stay Focus
USC’s defense has done well this season, but they have to stay focused as Big Ten play approaches. While the defense did not have a bad game, there were sloppy moments, resulting in Georgia Southern scoring 20 points. As USC heads into Big Ten play, those mistakes can turn into losses at any moment.
Linebacker Eric Grentry is making his healthy return to the team known. He has 13 total tackles, all solo, and one sack, and is coming off a big game against Georgia Southern. Safety Bishop Fitzgerald is also making his presence known, with 10 total tackles and one interception, which was returned for a touchdown.
Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has a talented unit, but he must make sure they clean up their mistakes before facing the Purdue Boilermakers.
How Purdue Can Put UP A Fight
The matchup against Purdue will be the first away game for USC. The positive side of that is that even with the timezone shift, the game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT and should not be a major concern. It is still an away game, giving Purdue an edge with home-field advantage.
The Boilermakers are 2-0, coming off a win against the Southern Illinois Salukis, and it will also be Purdue’s first Big Ten conference game. The Boilermakers finished last in the Big Ten last season, looking to turn things around this year.
Purdue is led by quarterback Ryan Browne, who has 481 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. USC will have to watch for Brown to utilize his legs, as he has 55 rushing yards and one touchdown.
The Boilermakers' leading rusher is Devin Mockobee, who has had 46 carries for 185 yards and three touchdowns. If USC can shut down Purdue’s run game early, the Trojans have a good shot of going 3-0.
The USC Trojans and Purdue Boilermakers will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT. The game will take place at Ross-Ade Stadium.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.