USC Trojans Incoming Freshman Corey Simms Posts Beautiful Video From Lincoln Riley's House
USC Trojans class of 2025 signee wide receiver Corey Simms was at Trojans’ coach Lincoln Riley’s Palos Verdes house earlier this week. Simms posted a video on Instagram from Riley’s backyard, overlooking a view of the Pacific Ocean at sunset. It's a pretty sweet view. Take a look.
Simms singed with the Trojans in early December. He is one of three wide receivers in the class of 2025 to join USC.
Corey Simms Signs With USC
Corey Simms is a 6-3, 205 pound wide receiver out of Saint Louis, Missouri. Simms is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 43 wide receiver in the class of 2025 per 247Sports.
Simms helped lead his high school team, Christian Brothers, to the 2023 Class 6 Missouri State Championship. Simms had 79 catches for 1,049 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns that season.
Simms signed with the Trojans in December of 2024. His choices came down to USC, his hometown Missouri Tigers, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Simms chose Lincoln Riley and USC.
USC 2025 Recruiting Class
The USC Trojans have the No. 17 overall ranked recruiting class for 2025 per 247Sports. USC’s top recruit is five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet. He is the only five-star player the Trojans singed in the class of 2025.
To make up the top of their 2025 class, USC signed eight four-star recruits in addition to Simms; wide receiver Tanook Hines, wide receiver Romero Ison, safety Alex Graham, cornerback Trestin Castro, offensive tackle Aaron Dunn, linebacker Matai Tagoa’i, offensive tackle Alex Panye, and defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.
USC Trojans Wide Receiver Room
Corey Simms will have a lot of company in the USC wide receiver room next season. The Trojans will have their top two wide receivers from the 2024 returning in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Lemon and Lane combined for 95 catches, 1,289 yards, and 15 touchdowns last season.
USC's projected starting quarterback is Jayden Maiava. Maiava started in the Trojans final four games following the benching of Miller Moss. USC went 3-1 in Maiava's starts.
With the transfer portal losses of wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Kyron Hudson, there will be first year players stepping up. This is a golden opportunity for the incoming wide receiver recruits such as Simms, Hines, and Ison. The Trojans also have one incoming wide receiver transfer in former Boise State Bronco, Prince Strachan. Strachan is rated as a three-star transfer per 247Sports.
Strachan spent his first two years playing college football at Boise State. In 2023 and 2024, he tallied 37 receptions for 578 yards and three touchdowns.
The next time the Trojans will suit up for a game will be to kick off their 2025 campaign on Aug. 30 against Missouri State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.