USC Trojans Commits Taking Visits: Colorado, Nebraska Pushing For Flips

The USC Trojans have two of their class of 2025 commits still visiting other schools. The commits are four-star offensive lineman Carde Smith and three-star wide receiver Corey Simms. Smith is visiting the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders.

The USC Trojans recruiting class for 2025 could be taking a hit. Trojans commits, offensive lineman Carde Smith and wide receiver Corey Simms, will be out visiting other schools in the coming weeks per On3’s Scott Schrader.

What does this mean for the Trojans?

Well, it means this recruiting battle isn’t over. USC will still have to put their best foot forward to keep Smith and Simms. 

Carde Smith Player Profile 

Carde Smith is a 6 foot 5 inch offensive lineman out of Mobile, Alabama. He is a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 26 player at his position in the class of 2025.

Before his commitment to USC, Smith had initially committed to the Auburn Tigers in June of 2024. He then de-committed shortly after. 

Smith announced his commitment to USC in August 2024. Even after his commitment, Smith had an official visit scheduled to Colorado on October 25th, 2024. This will be the week the Buffaloes play the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field.

There's good reason for other schools to still be going after Smith. National recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna of 247sports had this to say about Smith.

“Flashes good athleticism at the right tackle position where he shows an ability to win consistently at the point of attack by utilizing his size and frame to overwhelm opposing defenders,” Petagna says. “Appears to exhibit some quick twitch explosiveness off the line while displaying some natural power and play strength to drive defenders off the ball consistently. 

Corey Simms Player Profile 

Corey Simms is a 6-foot 3-inch wide receiver out of Saint Louis, Missouri. He is a three-star wide receiver and ranked as the No. 38 wideout in the class of 2025 per 247sports composite rankings. 

Simms will be visiting Nebraska for their October 5th matchup against Rutgers, per On3. Simms committed to the Trojans back in June of 2024. He is also going to be among the visiting recruits at the Trojans' October 12th game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

In Simms's junior year of high school In 2023, he caught 79 passes for 1,049 yards and 12 touchdowns. He helped lead his school, Christian Brothers School to the Missouri State Title.

What to Make of Trojan Commits Visiting Other Schools

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Southern California Trojans SC logo at midfield is seen before a game between
Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Southern California Trojans SC logo at midfield is seen before a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If you are a USC Trojans fan, it can’t be comforting to see players who have committed still going on visits to other schools. 

On the flip side, this is common, as prospects are gathering as much information before signing. Things can change and just because a player verbally commits somewhere shouldn’t automatically lock them into that school, as long as they are communicative with the school.

