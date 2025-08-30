USC Trojans Hype Video Trending Before Season Opener Vs. Missouri State
The USC Trojans' 2025 college football season is here, as the team will take on the Missouri State Bears on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT. USC coach Lincoln Riley is looking to kick off on a high note and set the tone for the season.
Ahead of the 2024 season, the Trojans released a hype video that was trending across the college football world. As the team gets ready to kick off the season, USC released another hype video, showing that the team is ready to battle.
USC Trojans 2025 Hype Video
The video is led by a couple of offensive players who are expected to play a major role this season. Quarterback Jayden Maiava, wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, and offensive tackle Elijah Paige were the four offensive players to be featured in the video.
On the defensive side of the ball, those seen are defensive end Kameryn Fountain, linebacker Desman Stephens, and freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. Stewart can be seen wearing the Marvel Universe’s Infinity Gauntlet to symbolize his nickname, Thanos.
While those players played a big role in the video, also seen are linebacker Eric Gentry, defensive linemen Braylan Shelby and Jide Abasiri, safety Kamari Ramsey, and offensive linemen Alani Noa.
The video showed the Trojans players preparing for a battle, meaning the college football season. USC is ready to kick off the year in a big way and compete in not just the Big Ten, but for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Offense Ready For Explosive Season
Maiava finished the 2024 season going 3-1 as a starter, and there are high expectations for him as he heads into his second year with the program. Lemon and Lane are on pace to be big-time players for the Trojans this season.
MORE: Big Ten Coaches Reveal Season Sleep Schedule: Lincoln Riley’s Response Stands Out
MORE: How USC’s Caleb Williams Could Be the Biggest Winner of NFL Week 1
MORE: Three Biggest Shocks of USC Trojans Depth Chart For Season Opener vs. Missouri State
MORE: USC Trojans Make Surprising Move Along Defensive Line: First Official Depth Chart
MORE: USC Trojans Coaches, Veterans Reveal First Impression of Five-Star Recruit RJ Sermons
Lemon led the team last season with 764 receiving yards, while Lane led with 12 receiving touchdowns. This year, the two are heading in as the No. 1 and No. 2 wide receivers and could become a dynamic duo, helping Maiava create an explosive offense.
Lane and Lemon will be joined by Boise State transfer wide receiver Prince Strachan, who has the chance to have a breakout year with the Trojans. While defenses could be focused on slowing down Lane and Lemon, Strachan will be a solid target for Maiava.
Losing running back Woody Marks to the NFL is tough for the Trojans, as he was a star for the offense. New Mexico transfer running back Eli Sanders will be a big player to watch on the offense, coming off a 2024 season with 1,063 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Sanders impressed during fall camp and could step up in a big way on Riley’s offense.
USC’s Physical Defense
While much of the talk is on USC’s offense with Riley as the head coach, with defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn heading into his second season with the program, the defense will be a tough unit. There are several returning players, such as Gentry, Ramsey, and Fountain, who will make it tough on opposing offenses.
There is depth for every position, especially among the front seven. With solid depth, Lynn has more room to come up with creative schemes, not needing to blitz as often, but still having the option to do so.
The USC defense has a chance to set the standard in the team’s season opener against the Missouri State Bears.
The Trojans’ hype video is setting the tone for the season and is something for USC fans to watch to get excited for a big season.