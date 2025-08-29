How USC Trojans Are Improving Game Day Experience for Fans
The USC Trojans kick off the 2025 college football season on Saturday, Aug. 30. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans will face the Missouri State Bears in week one, which will also be the team's home opener.
There is high anticipation for the season, as the team is looking to kick off the year in a big way. USC is heading into the season unranked, ready to prove people wrong. With it being the home opener, there have been some changes made to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to enhance the game day experience for fans.
New Video Board
One of the most improtant aspects to a stadium is the video board. Whether it be to watch the game from further seats or for watching replays, having a screen that is big and clear is important for fans.
One of the biggest game day changes that fans will get to see is a new video board. Per USC Athletics, the west video board was completely replaced with an LED display that is nearly 6,000 square feet.
In addition to its size, the video board will be visually enhanced with more than 5.3 million pixels. The new board will make the experience better for fans, as the picture and reliability are both improved. Fans will be able to see the picture clearly from their seats and watch their Trojans clearly.
Concessions Improvements
In addition to a new video board, the coliseum updated its concessions and premium offerings. There will be 22 new places throughout the stadium for fans to purchase food and drinks. There will also be three new self-serve locations on the lower concourse and two on the upper concourse.
The hope with the additions is to improve on how long it takes for fans to purchase goods, hoping to shorten the lines. This will ensure USC fans can get back to the game quickly, as the university looks to improve the gameday experience.
There will also be new food and drink menu items, such as loaded mac and cheese, hot honey chicken sandwich, and more.
Improving The Game Day For Fans
Gameday traditions are a special part of college sports and a way to keep fans a part of the experience. The lighting of the torch is a cherished fourth-quarter tradition, and will now also include a videoboard tie-tin that is meant to engage the crowd.
Improving the experience for the fans will help the game days for all parties involved. This will ensure that the stadium stays packed for matchups throughout the season, which will also ensure the Trojans have a home-field advantage.
The Trojans will want the fans in the stadium to be loud and make it more challenging for their opponent, no matter the opponent. The louder the crowd, the more challenging it is for the offense of the opposing team to run plays. It will also keep the energy of USC’s team up, and in return, perform better on the field.
In addition to the improvements to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, after each game, USC will conduct a fan survey. This is so the university can potentially make real-time adjustments throughout the seven home games, as well as start planning on improvements for the 2026 season.
USC’s Home Opener vs. Missouri State
USC is looking to open up the season in a big way in front of the fans. USC is entering the season with starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, who finished the season 3-1 as a starter in 2024. He will be passing to wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, and the offense has the potential to be explosive.
Transfer running back Eli Sanders has also impressed during fall camp, and he will be a big player to watch during the home opener. With returning and new players, the Trojans' offense can come out with a strong performance in front of their home crowd in week one.
With help from the noise from the home fans, the defense is looking to come out firing with returning defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and a talented group of players. USC linebacker Eric Gentry is returning this season, following last year's injury, when he missed most of the season. The team also has safety Kamari Ramsey, who finished 2024 with two sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles.
The USC Trojans are looking to kick off the season on a high note in front of the fans, while the program is hoping to make the game day experience special.
The USC Trojans will kick off the season against Missouri State on Aug. 30 at 4:30 p.m. PT.