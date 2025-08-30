USC's NFL Star Wide Receiver Returns to Southern California as Tunnel Captain
As college football season approaches, traditions are making their return. For the USC Trojans, that means reviving their iconic tunnel run at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this weekend.
The Trojans bring back one of their most iconic home game traditions with tunnel captains, a tradition that has drawn names from former USC athletes and notable celebrities.
To open this season, a former USC wide receiver will lead the Trojans out of the locker room, a tunnel run he also ran not too long ago.
Drake London Set to Lead Trojans Out of Tunnel
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has been named this weekend's "Tunnel Captain" and will lead USC onto the field for the Missouri State game.
London left a lasting impact on the Trojans as a dynamic wide receiver for three seasons, before going East with the Falcons.
The 6-foot-5 wideout repped cardinal and gold from 2019-2021 and played alongside Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Together, the two NFL wideouts were an unstoppable pairing in Pac-12 play with the guidance of former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis.
Through his time at USC, London finished with 160 receptions, 2,153 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He also earned multiple Pac-12 honors including 2021 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and All Pac-12 First Team.
Within USC's team, London was recognized as team MVP and Offensive Perimeter Player of the Year Award, as well as a team co-captain.
Following his decorated 2021 season, London declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Falcons as the eighth overall pick.
His debut in Atlanta was a little slower, producing 742 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his first two seasons. However, his 2024 season was when his true talent struck the league.
With the addition of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. from Washington, Lonond's production could increase even more.
Last season, London's numbers soared with 100 receptions for 1,271 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
London opens season four with the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 7 hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is bound to make waves.
The History behind USC Trojan's Tunnel Captain
London is one of many former USC alumus who have been named tunnel captains. Some of the most notable are former USC quarterback Matt Leinart, NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen, Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush, along with St. Brown and former quarterback Matt Barkley.
It hasn't always been former players who help lead the Trojans out of the tunnel. In recent years, actor Will Ferrell, and singers Snoop Dogg and Olivia Rodrigo have also joined the iconic USC home game tradition.
USC's Tunnel Captains are former USC athletes or Los Angeles Icons who help celebrate the Trojans by leading the team out of the tunnel.
The goal of the tunnel captains are to help recognize both the team, and the tunnel captain, for the commitment to the city of LA through one of LA's most iconic university.