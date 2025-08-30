All Trojans

USC's NFL Star Wide Receiver Returns to Southern California as Tunnel Captain

The USC Trojans welcome back one of their most notable home game traditions with tunnel captains to lead the Trojans football team out of the tunnel. Ahead of USC's season opener, Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London will lead the Trojans.

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches warm ups prior to a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
As college football season approaches, traditions are making their return. For the USC Trojans, that means reviving their iconic tunnel run at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this weekend.

The Trojans bring back one of their most iconic home game traditions with tunnel captains, a tradition that has drawn names from former USC athletes and notable celebrities.

To open this season, a former USC wide receiver will lead the Trojans out of the locker room, a tunnel run he also ran not too long ago.

Drake London Set to Lead Trojans Out of Tunnel

Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) in the second quarter at United Airlines Field against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has been named this weekend's "Tunnel Captain" and will lead USC onto the field for the Missouri State game.

London left a lasting impact on the Trojans as a dynamic wide receiver for three seasons, before going East with the Falcons.

The 6-foot-5 wideout repped cardinal and gold from 2019-2021 and played alongside Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Together, the two NFL wideouts were an unstoppable pairing in Pac-12 play with the guidance of former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis.

Through his time at USC, London finished with 160 receptions, 2,153 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He also earned multiple Pac-12 honors including 2021 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and All Pac-12 First Team.

Within USC's team, London was recognized as team MVP and Offensive Perimeter Player of the Year Award, as well as a team co-captain.

Following his decorated 2021 season, London declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Falcons as the eighth overall pick.

His debut in Atlanta was a little slower, producing 742 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his first two seasons. However, his 2024 season was when his true talent struck the league.

Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) runs after a catch against the New York Giants in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With the addition of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. from Washington, Lonond's production could increase even more.

Last season, London's numbers soared with 100 receptions for 1,271 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

London opens season four with the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 7 hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is bound to make waves.

The History behind USC Trojan's Tunnel Captain

Nov 29, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterback Matt Leinart leads players onto the field before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

London is one of many former USC alumus who have been named tunnel captains. Some of the most notable are former USC quarterback Matt Leinart, NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen, Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush, along with St. Brown and former quarterback Matt Barkley.

It hasn't always been former players who help lead the Trojans out of the tunnel. In recent years, actor Will Ferrell, and singers Snoop Dogg and Olivia Rodrigo have also joined the iconic USC home game tradition.

Dec 31, 2012; El Paso, TX, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Matt Barkley before the Sun Bowl against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sun Bowl stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images / Ivan Pierre Aguirre-US PRESSWIRE

USC's Tunnel Captains are former USC athletes or Los Angeles Icons who help celebrate the Trojans by leading the team out of the tunnel.

The goal of the tunnel captains are to help recognize both the team, and the tunnel captain, for the commitment to the city of LA through one of LA's most iconic university.

