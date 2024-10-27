Atlanta Falcons' Drake London Does The Dirty Work In Division Win Over Buccaneers
The Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off in a matchup between two 4-3 NFC South teams. The implications of this game were massive, as it’s essentially a playoff game for both teams due to their division standings. The Falcons entered 3-0 in the division and looked to take a commanding first-place lead in the divisional standings.
Former USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London is having the best year of his young career so far. London entered the contest with 44 receptions for 491 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers rank fourth, seventh, and third in the National Football League, respectively. His connection with quarterback Kirk Cousins has been one of the best in football this year.
London only had four receptions for 34 yards in the Atlanta Falcons dramatic 31-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his impact was felt far beyond the stat sheet today. London was an integral part of the rushing attack with his perimeter blocking and the in-line blocking when lined up in tight formations. London was also motioned into the formation as a lead block on a few runs.
It’s dirty work such as that that’s rarely seen from a player that’s top five in almost every receiving category that sets London apart from his contemporaries. It also takes a physically and mentally tough player to endure that type of grind while still playing an important role in the route and target distribution. Coach Raheem Morris has called London the sixth offensive lineman before, and it was fully on display again today.
The Atlanta Falcons are 4-0 in the NFC South in October. It’s pretty remarkable to have that many division games this early into the season, but it’s even more astonishing to go through that type of gauntlet unscathed. The Falcons are inching closer to the division crown, and with hard-nosed players like Drake London, the playoffs are firmly in their vision.
