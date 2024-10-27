All Trojans

Atlanta Falcons' Drake London Does The Dirty Work In Division Win Over Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a thrilling division matchup to improve to 4-0 in the NFC South. On a day where London only hauled in four receptions, his impact on the field was felt far beyond the stat sheet.

Kyron Samuels

Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) congratulates tight end Kyle Pitts (8) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off in a matchup between two 4-3 NFC South teams. The implications of this game were massive, as it’s essentially a playoff game for both teams due to their division standings. The Falcons entered 3-0 in the division and looked to take a commanding first-place lead in the divisional standings. 

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London is having the best year of his young career so far. London entered the contest with 44 receptions for 491 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers rank fourth, seventh, and third in the National Football League, respectively. His connection with quarterback Kirk Cousins has been one of the best in football this year.

Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) catches a pass in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

London only had four receptions for 34 yards in the Atlanta Falcons dramatic 31-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his impact was felt far beyond the stat sheet today. London was an integral part of the rushing attack with his perimeter blocking and the in-line blocking when lined up in tight formations. London was also motioned into the formation as a lead block on a few runs.

It’s dirty work such as that that’s rarely seen from a player that’s top five in almost every receiving category that sets London apart from his contemporaries. It also takes a physically and mentally tough player to endure that type of grind while still playing an important role in the route and target distribution. Coach Raheem Morris has called London the sixth offensive lineman before, and it was fully on display again today.

The Atlanta Falcons are 4-0 in the NFC South in October. It’s pretty remarkable to have that many division games this early into the season, but it’s even more astonishing to go through that type of gauntlet unscathed. The Falcons are inching closer to the division crown, and with hard-nosed players like Drake London, the playoffs are firmly in their vision. 

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

