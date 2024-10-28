Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Reacts To Jayden Daniels Hail Mary Pass: 'Shot Ourselves In Foot'
Former USC Trojans star Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears traveled to Landover, Maryland to take on fellow rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. The rookie quarterbacks were the first two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, and they have quickly made the transition to the league. Due to rising anticipation as a result of their stellar play, the game was flexed into the national game of the week slot.
After Williams led the Chicago Bears down to take a 15-12 lead with less than thirty seconds remaining, Daniels responded in the most improbable fashion imaginable. The game ended on an improbable hail mary from Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to wide receiver Noah Brown as time expired, and the Commanders won 18-15.
On an evening that was supposed to be a showcase for two of the budding young quarterbacks in the National Football League, the defenses of both franchises rose to the occasion and turned the game into a trench warfare slugfest. Points were hard to come by in this game, and as much as people would love to boil it down to rookie quarterbacks having an off day, which they did, it’s more the result of two very talented defenses operating at max capacity.
Former USC Trojans star Caleb Williams struggled in this matchup from the opening whistle. After what was his best game as a professional in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was followed by arguably the worst performance of his young career. Williams sailed a couple of passes early and never got back into rhythm from there. The biggest thing was the Commander's pass rush that dominated for three and a half quarters.
"That's just us shooting ourselves in the foot and that comes from details and focus in the game, throughout the week," said Williams after the game. "That comes from myself. I'm included in that for sure. Definitely missed a few passes that I don't miss typically so, tough, but very encouraging because we stayed in it."
Williams had 36 passing yards entering the fourth quarter, but what’s important to note is he never made a grave mistake. He never threw the untimely interception. He never tried to be Superman and had the untimely fumble. He took his lumps, and with the defense playing as well as they did, the Bears still had a chance. This is where Williams showed his best.
Down 12-7, Williams twice led the Bears offense down the field, making throw after throw and a few runs sprinkled in to keep the chains moving. The pocket awareness was on display; the arm angles flashed, and the improv ability to extend plays and complete passes down the field. On a day where he struggled mightily behind faulty pass protection and questionable play calling, he never broke.
Williams may have lost the battle against Daniels today, but he continues to add to a foundation of traits that will pay off over time. The matchups weren’t exactly what it was billed to be, but the drama was abundant in the end. Williams is going to be just fine.
