All Trojans

USC Trojans Football Team Gives Thoughtful Gesture to Construction Workers

The USC Trojans will be training and practicing in the Bloom Football Performance Center next year. The facility is currently under construction and USC decided to gift the workers with Krispy Kreme donuts before practice this week.

Cory Pappas

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans football team will be training in the Bloom Football Performance Center next year. Construction workers broke ground on this facility last year and it is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2026. USC showed their appreciation for these workers before practice this past week. 

USC Football Team Gives Donuts to Construction Workers 

USC Trojans Bloom Football Performance Center Construction Workers Lincoln Riley Jen Cohen Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The USC football team passed out Krispy Kreme donuts to those working on the Bloom Performance center. At this time next year, those players will be suiting up to play in the site that they are building.  

This state-of-the-art facility had ground broken in November of 2024 following a $50 million donation from the Ronald H. Bloom Family. USC is currently has a goal to raise $225 million for the “Athletics West” project. This included this football facility as well as a new baseball field, and more. $174 million has already been raised

USC Director of Athletics Jen Cohen said this in a USC press release following the news of the $50 million donation from the Bloom family, and thanked all of those who have contributed. 

“We are so incredibly grateful to the Bloom family and to all our generous donors who have made significant gifts to these projects,” Cohen said. “We look forward to other supporters joining us as we work towards our fundraising goal.”

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans's Exciting 5-Star Commits

MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Turning Heads With Prestigious Preseason Honor

MORE: NFL Insider's Urgent Message About Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals Team's Most Underrated Players

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Not Going Anywhere

USC Trojans Bloom Football Performance Center Construction Workers Lincoln Riley Jen Cohen Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Jul 13, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; An aerial view of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images / Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

While USC will be getting some brand new facilities, they will be playing in the same stadium on game day that they have been for the past 100 years. 

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is one of the most historical sports venue in the entire country. USC has been playing football here since 1923 but many other sports and events have taken place in it over the years. 

This includes the Olympic Games, MLB games, NFL games, soccer games, big concerts, and more. 

The 90 thousand seat venue will be the home of the Trojans football team for the foreseeable future. 

USC’s 2025 Home Slate

USC Trojans Bloom Football Performance Center Construction Workers Lincoln Riley Jen Cohen Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leaves the field after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are entering their second season as a member of the Big Ten conference in 2025. Out of their 12 regular season, seven of them will be at home in the Coliseum. Here are their home matchups. 

Saturday, Aug. 30 vs. Missouri State Bears

Saturday, Sep. 6 vs. Georgia Southern Eagles

Saturday, Sep. 20 vs. Michigan State Spartans 

Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. Michigan Wolverines 

Friday , Nov. 7 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 

Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 

Saturday, Nov. 29 vs. UCLA Bruins

In 2024, USC played six games at home. Their record in those contests was 4-2 with wins over the Utah State Aggies, Wisconsin Badgers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and Nebraska Cornhuskers and losses to the Penn State Nittany lions and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football