USC Trojans Football Team Gives Thoughtful Gesture to Construction Workers
The USC Trojans football team will be training in the Bloom Football Performance Center next year. Construction workers broke ground on this facility last year and it is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2026. USC showed their appreciation for these workers before practice this past week.
USC Football Team Gives Donuts to Construction Workers
The USC football team passed out Krispy Kreme donuts to those working on the Bloom Performance center. At this time next year, those players will be suiting up to play in the site that they are building.
This state-of-the-art facility had ground broken in November of 2024 following a $50 million donation from the Ronald H. Bloom Family. USC is currently has a goal to raise $225 million for the “Athletics West” project. This included this football facility as well as a new baseball field, and more. $174 million has already been raised
USC Director of Athletics Jen Cohen said this in a USC press release following the news of the $50 million donation from the Bloom family, and thanked all of those who have contributed.
“We are so incredibly grateful to the Bloom family and to all our generous donors who have made significant gifts to these projects,” Cohen said. “We look forward to other supporters joining us as we work towards our fundraising goal.”
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Not Going Anywhere
While USC will be getting some brand new facilities, they will be playing in the same stadium on game day that they have been for the past 100 years.
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is one of the most historical sports venue in the entire country. USC has been playing football here since 1923 but many other sports and events have taken place in it over the years.
This includes the Olympic Games, MLB games, NFL games, soccer games, big concerts, and more.
The 90 thousand seat venue will be the home of the Trojans football team for the foreseeable future.
USC’s 2025 Home Slate
The USC Trojans are entering their second season as a member of the Big Ten conference in 2025. Out of their 12 regular season, seven of them will be at home in the Coliseum. Here are their home matchups.
Saturday, Aug. 30 vs. Missouri State Bears
Saturday, Sep. 6 vs. Georgia Southern Eagles
Saturday, Sep. 20 vs. Michigan State Spartans
Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. Michigan Wolverines
Friday , Nov. 7 vs. Northwestern Wildcats
Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
Saturday, Nov. 29 vs. UCLA Bruins
In 2024, USC played six games at home. Their record in those contests was 4-2 with wins over the Utah State Aggies, Wisconsin Badgers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and Nebraska Cornhuskers and losses to the Penn State Nittany lions and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.