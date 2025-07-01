USC Trojans Ranked Too Low in Analyst's Big Ten Predictions, Penn State No. 1?
The USC Trojans’ inaugural season in the Big Ten conference was a wake up call to the former Pac-12 powerhouse – more travel with elite competition. After finishing ninth in the conference last season, college football analyst Phil Steele projected where the Trojans and the other teams will fall this time around.
Steele put the Trojans seventh in his Big Ten projections, just behind the Indiana Hoosiers. The top six teams in Steeles' rankings start with Penn State at No. 1, followed by Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Illinois Fighting Illini and Indiana Hoosiers.
Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon and Indiana all reached the College Football Playoff last season, with the Buckeyes ultimately taking home the national title.
Steele addressed the first point of concern across the board for Trojan fans – Can Lincoln Riley bring the Trojans back to playoff conversations after an underwhelming 2024 performance?
The Big Ten has found themselves with elite status among the college football world, producing the last two National Champions in Michigan and Ohio State. Now, in another season with the expanded conference, new teams have the opportunity to surface to new status and find themselves in contention for a Big Ten Title.
The Trojans landed in the middle of the pack last season, with big wins over Rutgers and crosstown rival UCLA. However, narrow one-score losses to Penn State, Michigan, Maryland and Minnesota kept them from making a stronger case as a top-tier Big Ten contender.
Last season, USC faced inconsistency at quarterback after Miller Moss was benched in favor of Jayden Maiava, as well as some issues on defense with the absence of linebacker Eric Gentry.
A theme Steele circled around for multiple teams was defensive improvement. In terms of the Trojans defense, Riley has emphasized discipline and added some new parts to maximize the defensive talent. Aside from one-score losses, the Trojans also surrendered 30 or more points in 11 of their 13 games last season.
It’s no secret that USC has the talent to contend in the Big Ten and make a postseason run, but their success will be defined by their execution and delivery in critical moments. Going 1-4 in one-score games is a key area of improvement for the Trojans to compete for any national relevance.
Another thing Steele emphasizes is how important it is for USC to perform together as a unit to conquer a tough 2025 Big Ten slate.
On the 2025 schedule, the Trojans have must-wins against last year's playoff teams in Oregon and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and a seemingly playoff dark horse this year in the Illinois Fighting Illini. All three of these games will be difficult road contests for the Trojans. Illinois has been the recent topic of conversation to be “the next Indiana” in this years’ playoff race – the Fighting Illini will be USC’s first real Big Ten test.
Steeles No. 7 ranking for USC insinuates another season of high expectations that fall short. With the Big Ten only growing to be more competitive after a successful Big Ten filled College Football Playoff, Riley and the Trojans face a season full of pressure and significant improvement – one that could define Riley’s tenure in South Central.