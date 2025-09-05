All Trojans

USC Trojans Freshman Linebacker Turning Heads with Athleticism

A breakout player from the USC Trojans home opener win was freshman linebacker Matai Tagoa'i, who recorded his first career forced fumble. Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and Tagoa'i's teammates share praise for the four-star recruit.

The USC Trojans were able to utilize a majority of their roster last weekend in their 73-13 win over Missouri State, with newer faces turning heads on the Trojans coaching Staff.

For defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, linebacker Matai Tagoa'i was a fresh skillset who caught the eyes of the defensive staff and his teammates.

D'Anton Lynn Shares Development of Matai Tagoa'i On Defense

Tagoa'i's athleticism has not gone unnoticed, especially by Lynn, who has praised his raw talent and impressive showing in his short time molding into the defense.

"Matai does a lot of good things and you know, he just needs more reps in the in the scheme as far as just communication... but we'll always have a handful of calls each game that we know that he can he can do," Lynn said after Wednesday's practice. "When he's out there on the field, he plays fast. He makes mistakes, but he makes them full speed, which I love."

The freshman from San Clemente, California, is among an elite linebacker room this season, headlined by veteran Eric Gentry and Elijah Newby.

Tagoa'i was listed third on the depth chart behind Gentry and Anthony Beavers Jr. When it was time for Tagoa'i to take the field, he made an immediate impact that forced a turnover.

In the fourth quarter of play, Tagoa'i stripped the ball from Missouri State’s quarterback, forcing a fumble that the Trojans recovered — a statement play in his first career start.

For a young defensive talent like Tagoa'i who is new in Lynn's defensive scheme, his ability to apply pressure off the snap has impressed Lynn.

"He just has a natural knack for the ball, whether it's tackling the ball carrier, whether it's attacking the ball in air, whether it's attacking the ball off a back," Lynn said. "He just has a natural knack to get after the ball."

Tagoa'i's Teammate's Add Excitment for Growth in Linebacker Room

The four-star recruit from San Clemente High School was the No. 14 ranked linebacker and No. 14 player out of high school last season per 247Sports. Tagoa'i chose the Trojans among powerhouse programs like the Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The 6-4 linebacker reigns as one of the youngest talents in the room, but continues to stand out in more ways than one by his older teammates.

Newby is among the room that has noticed Tagoai's rapid improvement, emphasizing that his explosiveness is difficult to teach.

"He's a heat-seeking missile," Newby said after Wednesday's USC practice. "Like anything you tell him to do, he's going to go out there and do it with with no hesitation in him, and he's just going to do it full speed. So, I'm just glad he's like that because you can't really teach that."

With his first game as a Trojan now in the books, Tagoa'i is bound to make waves on defense and mold into Lynn's scheme in the seasons to come.

